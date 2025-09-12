LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Karishma Sharma Jumps From Moving Local Train, Hospitalized with Injuries, Fans Shocked By Sudden Dramatic Incident

Karishma Sharma Jumps From Moving Local Train, Hospitalized with Injuries, Fans Shocked By Sudden Dramatic Incident

Actress Karishma Sharma, known for Ragini MMS Returns and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, sustained severe injuries after jumping from a moving Mumbai local train. Her incident highlights commuter safety risks and sparks urgent discussions on train safety and public awareness.

Karishma Sharma’s terrifying Mumbai train accident raises crucial commuter safety concerns. (PC: INSTAGRAM)
Karishma Sharma’s terrifying Mumbai train accident raises crucial commuter safety concerns. (PC: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 12, 2025 14:40:18 IST

The actress Karishma Sharma, who has featured in such films as “Ragini MMS Returns” and “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2” sustained severe injuries due to a terrifying accident on a local train in Mumbai. The actress who was heading to a shoot at Churchgate told her Instagram story that she chose to take the train, wearing a saree.

The tragic turn of events came in that she got into the train and it eventually started gaining momentum, and her friends could not board. She then panicked and jumped fearfully out of the train that was moving and struck her head on her back. Her candor in discussing her injuries has not only caused a long overdue discussion of the safety of commuters in one of the busiest cities in the world, but it has also given increased publicity to her case.

Karishma Sharma Aftermath: Injuries and Recovery

The courageous move, though, was a costly sacrifice. After the fall, Karishma was taken to the hospital with major injuries. In her social media post, she explained how much physical trauma she had as she said: I have hurt my back, I have a swollen head and I am full of bruises. The physicians have observed her and recommended an MRI scan to confirm that there is no serious internal trauma since they care about the head injury.

Karishma Sharma Jumps From Moving Local Train, Hospitalized with Injuries, Fans Shocked By Sudden Dramatic Incident

She said that she was determined to be strong despite the excruciating pain, and she needed her fans to pray that she would be well soon. Her best friend also posted a photo of her in the hospital, and it was a great demonstration of how serious the incident was and the shock of the people who saw it.

Karishma Sharma Peril of Commuting: A Wake-Up Call 

This accident is a harsh lesson on the perils of daily commuting, particularly within the large city like Mumbai. Despite the fact that local trains are the bloodline of the city, they may be extremely dangerous, especially when a man or woman tries to board or get off a moving train. The message that the fear of her friends was the reason behind a one-second decision that became the story of Karishma makes her born out of that one-second decision make the message more palpable, the fact that safety is the most important thing in life.

Such dangerous acts are constantly discouraged by authorities to commuters, but such incidents still happen. Her personal encounter has illuminated the necessity of raising awareness threshold among the masses and better infrastructure to achieve the safety of millions of people who depend on this means of transport daily. It is a wake-up call to both commuters and railway authorities to collaborate in order to make the travelling environment safer.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor And Sunjay Kapur’s Childhood Love Story Took A Secret Turn, The Untold Reason Behind Their Private Wedding

Tags: karishma-sharmaMumbai local train accident

Karishma Sharma Jumps From Moving Local Train, Hospitalized with Injuries, Fans Shocked By Sudden Dramatic Incident

QUICK LINKS