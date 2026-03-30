O Romeo OTT Release: When, Where And How To Watch Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Action- Thriller Online

O’Romeo opened to mixed reactions from both audiences and critics, but that didn’t dampen the excitement among Shahid Kapoor fans, who have been eagerly awaiting its OTT release. Now, their wait is finally over, as Amazon Prime Video has made the film available—albeit on rent for now.

Marking the latest collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, O’Romeo hit theatres on February 13, 2026. Despite generating initial buzz, the romantic action-thriller fell short of crossing the ₹50 crore mark in its first week, even as it maintained a steady run at the box office while competing with Tu Yaa Main. Set against the backdrop of unrequited love, the film stars Shahid alongside Triptii Dimri in the lead, supported by a strong ensemble cast.

O’Romeo OTT Release

Typically, films arrive on streaming platforms within 45 to 60 days of their theatrical release. Following that trend, O’Romeo is now available for rent on Prime Video. In the film, Shahid essays the role of Ustara, while Triptii plays Afsha—a simple girl whose life takes an unexpected turn. Avinash Tiwary appears as the ruthless antagonist, Jalal.

More About O’Romeo

The film also features Nana Patekar as Ismail Khan, adding gravitas to the narrative, while Farida Jalal portrays Dadi, a character marked by authority and impactful dialogues. Vikrant Massey plays Mehboob, whose storyline takes a dark turn.

Adding further intrigue, Tamannaah Bhatia appears as the enigmatic Rabia, while Disha Patani features as the dancer Julie. The supporting cast includes Hussain Dalal as Chotu, Ustara’s loyal aide, Resh Lamba as Anjum Ansari, and Rahul Deshpande as Inspector Jayant Pathare.

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