O Romeo OTT Release: When, Where And How To Watch Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Action- Thriller Online

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > O Romeo OTT Release: When, Where And How To Watch Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Action- Thriller Online

O Romeo OTT Release: When, Where And How To Watch Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Action- Thriller Online

O’Romeo opened to mixed reactions from both audiences and critics, but that didn’t dampen the excitement among Shahid Kapoor fans, who have been eagerly awaiting its OTT release. Now the wait is finally over.

O Romeo OTT Release: When, Where And How To Watch Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Action- Thriller Online

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 30, 2026 18:17:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

O Romeo OTT Release: When, Where And How To Watch Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Action- Thriller Online

O’Romeo opened to mixed reactions from both audiences and critics, but that didn’t dampen the excitement among Shahid Kapoor fans, who have been eagerly awaiting its OTT release. Now, their wait is finally over, as Amazon Prime Video has made the film available—albeit on rent for now.

Marking the latest collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, O’Romeo hit theatres on February 13, 2026. Despite generating initial buzz, the romantic action-thriller fell short of crossing the ₹50 crore mark in its first week, even as it maintained a steady run at the box office while competing with Tu Yaa Main. Set against the backdrop of unrequited love, the film stars Shahid alongside Triptii Dimri in the lead, supported by a strong ensemble cast.

O’Romeo OTT Release

Typically, films arrive on streaming platforms within 45 to 60 days of their theatrical release. Following that trend, O’Romeo is now available for rent on Prime Video. In the film, Shahid essays the role of Ustara, while Triptii plays Afsha—a simple girl whose life takes an unexpected turn. Avinash Tiwary appears as the ruthless antagonist, Jalal.

You Might Be Interested In

More About O’Romeo

The film also features Nana Patekar as Ismail Khan, adding gravitas to the narrative, while Farida Jalal portrays Dadi, a character marked by authority and impactful dialogues. Vikrant Massey plays Mehboob, whose storyline takes a dark turn.

Adding further intrigue, Tamannaah Bhatia appears as the enigmatic Rabia, while Disha Patani features as the dancer Julie. The supporting cast includes Hussain Dalal as Chotu, Ustara’s loyal aide, Resh Lamba as Anjum Ansari, and Rahul Deshpande as Inspector Jayant Pathare.

ALSO READ:   Dia Mirza Faces Backlash Over UCC And Election Mix-Up, Questions ‘One Nation, One Election Proposal’, Netizens Say ‘Muh Khol K Low IQ Na Dikhaye’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: O Romeo OTT platformO Romeo ott releaseo-romeoShahid Kapoortriptii dimri

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 18 Fame Vivian Dsena And Wife Nouran Aly Welcome Baby Boy, Say ‘Kingdom Got Bigger’

FASTag Pass Price Revised From April 1: Check Latest Rates Here And How To Purchase Before Paying Higher Fee

Bhole Baba Paar Karega: When And Where To Watch Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s Serial Who Passed Away During The Shoot- Check OTT Platform, Timing, Cast And Plot- All You Need To Know

Who Is Priyanka Sarkar? Actress And Wife Of Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Issues 1st Statement After His Sudden Demise, Says ‘Urging Media To Respect Our Boundaries’

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1400 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

LATEST NEWS

O Romeo OTT Release: When, Where And How To Watch Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Action- Thriller Online

Jaipur Students Launch ‘Veer Sahara’ to Simplify Access to Government Schemes for Defence Families

Jaipur Students Launch ‘Veer Sahara’ to Simplify Access to Government Schemes for Defence Families

Why Was Scott Mills ‘Fired’ From BBC Radio 2? What Led To His Exit? Allegations Over His Personal Conduct Surfaces

Indian Rupee Breaches 95 Per Dollar, Slides To Historic Low: RBI Intervention Offers Brief Relief After Sharp Fiscal Year Decline

Open Strait Of Hormuz Or Will Blow Up Power Plants, Oil Wells And Kharg Island: Trump’s Big Open Warning To Iran

Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s ‘Unrealistic’ Peace Plan, Calls It ‘One-Sided’; Denies Pakistan Hosting Talks To End War After Islamabad’s Claims

Haryana Group D Biometric Verification 2026 Schedule Out: Check Key Dates, Division-wise Details And Mandatory Rules

India Census 2027 Explained: Will Live-In Couples Be Counted As Married And What Does ‘Stable Union’ Mean? Government’s New FAQS Gives A Clear Picture

Who Is Chintada Ravindra? 30-Year-Old Married Navy Staffer Kills Lover, Chops Body Into 3 Parts, Stores Remains In Fridge, Burns Head; What Was His Motive? Chilling Details Revealed

O Romeo OTT Release: When, Where And How To Watch Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Action- Thriller Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

O Romeo OTT Release: When, Where And How To Watch Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Action- Thriller Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

O Romeo OTT Release: When, Where And How To Watch Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Action- Thriller Online
O Romeo OTT Release: When, Where And How To Watch Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Action- Thriller Online
O Romeo OTT Release: When, Where And How To Watch Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Action- Thriller Online
O Romeo OTT Release: When, Where And How To Watch Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Action- Thriller Online

QUICK LINKS