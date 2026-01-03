LIVE TV
Only 17 Days in Cinemas? Netflix's Reportedly Planned Theatre Window After Warner Bros Deal Sparks Outrage in Hollywood

Only 17 Days in Cinemas? Netflix’s Reportedly Planned Theatre Window After Warner Bros Deal Sparks Outrage in Hollywood

Netflix reported a push to keep films in cinema for as little as 17 days for Warner Bros before moving them to streaming has sent ripples of concern across Hollywood. The strategy has reignited debate over what counts as an “industry standard” theatrical window, with theatre chains warning that such a short run could severely undermine the traditional cinema business while prioritizing streaming growth over the big-screen experience.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2026 04:01:47 IST

Netflix reported a push to keep films in cinema for as little as 17 days for Warner Bros before moving them to streaming has sent ripples of concern across Hollywood. The strategy has reignited debate over what counts as an “industry standard” theatrical window, with theatre chains warning that such a short run could severely undermine the traditional cinema business while prioritizing streaming growth over the big-screen experience. 

What is 17 Days Theatre Plan?

While nothing has been confirmed yet, theatre companies may ultimately negotiate a longer theatrical window, potentially settling on a period somewhere between the 45 days they favour and the 17 days that Netflix is reportedly pushing for. 

 Sources have told Deadline that Netflix has been a proponent of a 17-day window, which would steamroll the theatrical business, while circuits such as AMC believe the line needs to be held around 45 days. 

How Would a 17-Day Window Affect Warner Bros Filmmakers?

If Netflix ultimately pushes through a 17-day theatrical window, the move could have wide-ranging consequences for major Warner Bros releases, including Man of Tomorrow, directed by James Gunn, and The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, led by Andy Serkis. Films like The Batman: Part 2 by Matt Reeves and Godzilla x Kong: Supernova could also be affected. 

The prospect of these big-budget projects spending less than three weeks in cinemas before arriving on Netflix raises questions about how their filmmakers and others tied to Warner Bros would respond to such a shortened theatrical run. 

Social Media Reactions to Netflix’s 17-Day Window Plan

One user commented, “they should just release films on netflix and cinema at the same time. its discriminatory to favor loud popcorn munchers.” 

The second user commented, “17 days is barely enough time for opening weekend buzz to fade. Netflix pretending to care about theaters while killing the theatrical window even faster.”

Other users commented, “Shorter theatrical windows are becoming the norm, streaming really is changing the release game.” “Terrible for theaters. Other Studios need to buck their ideas up and start making better movies, to compete so that people will still go to the cinema.”

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 4:01 AM IST
