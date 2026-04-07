Only Priyanka Chopra Can Make Raw Mango Treat By Poolside This Seductive | See Viral Photos

Attention Priyanka Chopra fans! If you are wondering what the actor is up to, we have got you covered. The global icon just slayed in a bikini, and pictures from her weekend fun have been dropped on her Instagram handle. Priyanka, who was in Hyderabad, kept it simple and updated her fans by sharing glimpses from her daily life.

Priyanka Chopra’s carousel of photos features her mother Madhu Chopra and daughter Malti Marie. The first couple of photos show the actor in a bathrobe, sitting alongside a pool in a striped blue bikini. She is then seen enjoying raw mangoes with red chili powder while being inside the waterbody. This time, she dons a black bikini.

In other photos, we see her mother Madhu Chopra cuddling Malti and her husband Nick Jonas on a video call from the US. Some of her family members also appeared in Priyanka’s album. The glimpses featured a chalkboard with the words “behave like a man,” and it seemed to have been captured on a film set.

What Did Priyanka Chopra Say

The actor wrote in her caption, “One of those rare times when a Sunday actually felt like a Sunday.. and other randoms.” Ekta Kapoor was quick to comment, “Such a superstar.”

Social media users also reacted to Priyanka Chopra’s photo dump. While gaana.com said, “Is that kachi keri?” Amazon Music India commented, “Mumbai ki na dilli walo ki, pinky hai kacchi kariyo ki.”

What’s Next For Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is set to return to Indian films with a bang. She will appear next in filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The actor portrays the character of Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on the role of the antagonist.

The makers launched the official title for the film at Hyderabad’s Globetrotter event in November last year. The teaser shows an aerial shot of the ancient city and cuts to a sequence that shows a massive asteroid heading towards Earth. At the end, the teaser shows a striking glimpse of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, riding a bull and wielding a trishul.

The fantasy drama is scheduled for release the next year on April 7.

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