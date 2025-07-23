Ozzy Osbourne Top 5 Iconic Hits That Defined Heavy Metal: From ‘Crazy Train’ To ‘No More Tears’

Ozzy Osbourne, the Heavy metal icon, best known as the frontman of Black Sabbath, has died at 76, accordint to an announcement made by his family on Tuesday morning in a statement, they said.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” the statement said.

Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76. pic.twitter.com/RH6mpEPJ9T — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 22, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne Cause of Death

As the news of death of Ozzy Osbourne came in, tributes started to ppour in from across the industry including the rock and metal community.

Metallica, one of the most influential metal bands of all time, posted a broken-heart emoji on their official social media accounts mouring the death of music legend.

Also Read: From Lauren Sánchez To Tom Holland: Celebrities Who Are Battling Dyslexia But Didn’t Give Up

Osbourne was often called the “Prince of Darkness.” He was battling Parkinson’s disease since 2019.

He was the lead singer of Black Sabbath, and helped it to pioneer a darker, heavier sound in rock music that laid the foundation for the heavy metal genre.

Ozzy Osbourne Top Songs

Here’s a look back at some of his most memorable solo tracks:

Mr. Crowley (1980)

Mr. Crowley is considered one of the best songs from early solo career of Osbourne. This track was hailed for the extraordinary partnership between Osbourne and guitar virtuoso Randy Rhoads. Their chemistry in this song is often described as “lightning in a bottle.”

Diary of a Madman (1981)

Diary of a Madman is the title track of his second solo album which features a range of emotional tones. Many fans regard this track as a highlight of Osbourne’s career asi it is known for its rich and haunting musical range.

It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and… pic.twitter.com/WLJhOrMsDF — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 22, 2025

Bark at the Moon (1984)

Bark at the Moon is another milestone in Osbourne’s discography with guitarist Jake E. Lee. Although Osbourne took sole songwriting credit for the album,the song is widely recognized for Lee’s intricate guitar work and Osbourne’s intense vocal performance. It remains one of the most celebrated songs that came from Osbourne.

No More Tears (1991)

No More Tears is often compared to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody for its structure and progressive and is considered one of the defining tracks of the Zakk Wylde era. The song features a thunderous main riff, a soaring guitar solo, and layered vocals from Osbourne.

Crazy Train (1980)

Crazy Train is said to be the song that took Osbourne’s solo career to new heights. It is still considered one of his most recognized hit. It features Randy Rhoads’ unforgettable guitar riffs and Osbourne’s signature chorus shouts.

Also Read: Ozzy Osbourne, Godfather Of Heavy Metal, Dies At 76, Weeks After Farewell Show