LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Home > Entertainment > Ozzy Osbourne Top 5 Iconic Hits That Defined Heavy Metal: From ‘Crazy Train’ To ‘No More Tears’

Ozzy Osbourne Top 5 Iconic Hits That Defined Heavy Metal: From ‘Crazy Train’ To ‘No More Tears’

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath and heavy metal pioneer, has died at the age of 76. His family confirmed he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Tributes have since poured in from across the music world, including from iconic band Metallica.

Ozzy Osbourne, heavy metal legend and Black Sabbath frontman, dies at 76; music world pays tribute to the iconic singer. Photo/X.
Ozzy Osbourne, heavy metal legend and Black Sabbath frontman, dies at 76; music world pays tribute to the iconic singer. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 23, 2025 01:55:45 IST

Ozzy Osbourne, the Heavy metal icon, best known as the frontman of Black Sabbath, has died at 76, accordint to an announcement made by his family on Tuesday morning in a statement, they said.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” the statement said.

Ozzy Osbourne Cause of Death

As the news of death of Ozzy Osbourne came in, tributes started to ppour in from across the industry including the rock and metal community.

Metallica, one of the most influential metal bands of all time, posted a broken-heart emoji on their official social media accounts mouring the death of music legend.

Also Read: From Lauren Sánchez To Tom Holland: Celebrities Who Are Battling Dyslexia But Didn’t Give Up

Osbourne was often called the “Prince of Darkness.” He was battling Parkinson’s disease since 2019.

He was the  lead singer of Black Sabbath, and helped it to pioneer a darker, heavier sound in rock music that laid the foundation for the heavy metal genre.

Ozzy Osbourne Top Songs

Here’s a look back at some of his most memorable solo tracks:

Mr. Crowley (1980)

Mr. Crowley is considered one of the best songs from early solo career of  Osbourne. This track was hailed for the extraordinary partnership between Osbourne and guitar virtuoso Randy Rhoads. Their chemistry in this song is often described as “lightning in a bottle.”

Diary of a Madman (1981)

Diary of a Madman is  the title track of his second solo album which features a range of emotional tones. Many fans regard this track as a highlight of Osbourne’s career asi it is known for its rich and haunting musical range.

Bark at the Moon (1984)

Bark at the Moon is another milestone in Osbourne’s discography with guitarist Jake E. Lee. Although Osbourne took sole songwriting credit for the album,the song is widely recognized for Lee’s intricate guitar work and Osbourne’s intense vocal performance. It remains one of the most celebrated songs that came from Osbourne.

No More Tears (1991)

No More Tears is often compared to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody for its structure and progressive and is considered one of the defining tracks of the Zakk Wylde era. The song features a thunderous main riff, a soaring guitar solo, and layered vocals from Osbourne.

Crazy Train (1980)

Crazy Train is said to be the song that took Osbourne’s solo career to new heights. It is still considered one of his most recognized hit. It features Randy Rhoads’ unforgettable guitar riffs and Osbourne’s signature chorus shouts.

Also Read: Ozzy Osbourne, Godfather Of Heavy Metal, Dies At 76, Weeks After Farewell Show

Tags: Ozzy Osbourneozzy osbourne death

RELATED News

Bollywood’s New Power Couple? Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Dating Rumors Explode After ‘Saiyaara’ Success!
Why Did Rachel Zoe File For Divorce From Rodger Berman After 27 Years Of Marriage?
Ozzy Osbourne, Godfather Of Heavy Metal, Dies At 76, Weeks After Farewell Show
Trisha Paytas Welcomes Baby Boy After ‘Traumatic’ Birth, But The Name? Fans Are Shocked It’s So Unique!
Kareena Kapoor’s Proud Mom Moment As Taimur Rock Climbs In Europe Vacation, ‘Flying High My Boy’

More News

Sawan Shivratri On July 23, 2025: Know The Significance Of Shivratri And Jalabhishek Timings Of Kanwad Yatra
India Women Beat England Women 2-1 in ODI Series: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Century, Kranti Goud’s 6-Fer Steal The Show
ITR Filing Last Date 2025: Not July 31, CBDT Notice Issues This Date For The Tax Filing, Check Details
Ozzy Osbourne Top 5 Iconic Hits That Defined Heavy Metal: From ‘Crazy Train’ To ‘No More Tears’
Is Pakistan Heading For A Water Emergency? Ishaq Dar Seeks UN Help After India Halts Indus Treaty
Shubman Gill Slams England’s Lord’s Test Tactics ‘To Come 90 Seconds Late’ Shows Lack Of Sportsmanship
Harmanpreet Kaur Makes History, Joins Mithali Raj In Remarkable Achievement
Will Jerome Powell Resign? Donald Trump Says Federal Reserve Chair Will Be Gone Soon, Calls Him A ‘Numbskull’
WAFCON Semi-Finals: Nigeria Beats South Africa 2-1 To Reach The Final
Sawan Shivratri July 23, 2025: Which States To Observe School Holidays Due To Sawan Shivratri And Kanwar Yatra
Ozzy Osbourne Top 5 Iconic Hits That Defined Heavy Metal: From ‘Crazy Train’ To ‘No More Tears’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ozzy Osbourne Top 5 Iconic Hits That Defined Heavy Metal: From ‘Crazy Train’ To ‘No More Tears’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ozzy Osbourne Top 5 Iconic Hits That Defined Heavy Metal: From ‘Crazy Train’ To ‘No More Tears’
Ozzy Osbourne Top 5 Iconic Hits That Defined Heavy Metal: From ‘Crazy Train’ To ‘No More Tears’
Ozzy Osbourne Top 5 Iconic Hits That Defined Heavy Metal: From ‘Crazy Train’ To ‘No More Tears’
Ozzy Osbourne Top 5 Iconic Hits That Defined Heavy Metal: From ‘Crazy Train’ To ‘No More Tears’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?