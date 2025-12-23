LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Begging Habits Die Hard': Pakistan's Lyari Residents Demand Profit Share From Indian Film 'Dhurandhar', 'Give Us 80% Money'

‘Begging Habits Die Hard’: Pakistan’s Lyari Residents Demand Profit Share From Indian Film ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Give Us 80% Money’

A viral video from Karachi’s Lyari has sparked a heated debate after residents questioned why they shouldn’t benefit from a film set in their neighbourhood. Locals reacting to Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar argue that profits should be shared or reinvested in community development.

Lyari residents spark viral debate questioning why they shouldn’t benefit from Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar filmed on their neighbourhood. Photos: X.
Lyari residents spark viral debate questioning why they shouldn’t benefit from Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar filmed on their neighbourhood. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 23, 2025 11:17:14 IST

‘Begging Habits Die Hard’: Pakistan’s Lyari Residents Demand Profit Share From Indian Film ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Give Us 80% Money’

Dhurandhar is making waves in Pakistan. After criticism from the government, the residents of Lyari town have stirred a debate that is going viral on social media. The viral reel shows residents reacting to filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar, which is set in their neighbourhood. Residents question whether Lyari’s people should receive any financial benefit from a movie that uses their locality as its backdrop.

Lyari, one of Karachi’s most densely populated and historically complex areas, is portrayed in Dhurandhar during the period between 1999 and 2009. 

‘Why Shouldn’t Lyari Benefit?’ Residents Ask

In the clip, one resident asks why the people of Lyari should not receive compensation if their town has been used as the setting for an Indian film. The discussion quickly intensifies, with another man arguing that Dhar should part with a substantial portion of the film’s earnings.

“He should give us 80% at least. It isn’t really a huge sacrifice since he will continue making films anyway. So, how much would he really lose by sharing 80% of his earnings from just one movie?” he says.

Also Read: Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Epic Crosses 70 Crore But Fails To Top ‘Dhurandhar’ Craze In India

One resident proposes that the community should receive at least half of the profits, while others throw out amounts ranging from “5 crore” to “20 crore.” One man argues that such funds could even be used to build a hospital, while another casually settles on “12 crore.”

Residents Ask To Fix Cheel Chowk Lights, Get It Painted

One resident suggests that even if direct profit-sharing is unrealistic. He proposes that part of the earnings be invested in improving Cheel Chowk, Lyari’s iconic eagle roundabout. 

“He could at least get it painted or fix the lights,” the resident says, describing it as a modest goodwill gesture that would benefit the community.

Midway through the video, one resident objects to how Lyari has been portrayed in the film, arguing that while gang violence existed in many places, it no longer defines the neighbourhood.

According to him, Lyari has moved beyond its troubled past. He warns that repeatedly depicting the area through the lens of crime and violence could have long-term consequences, potentially shaping how future generations perceive their own community.

How Dhurandhar Makers Recreated Lyaro

Dhurandhar has been running successfully in theatres since its release on December 5. The film features a prominent ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

The film portrays Lyari as a landscape shaped by gang violence, terrorism, police crackdowns, drug trafficking and an escalating arms race.

The entire neighbourhood shown on screen was constructed across a sprawling six-acre set, underscoring the level of effort and resources invested in bringing the setting to life.

What Was Operation Lyari?

Lyari, one of Karachi’s oldest and most densely populated neighbourhoods, had long been a hub for organised crime, political violence, drug trafficking and gang warfare. Criminal networks led by Rehman Dakait and later his successor, Uzair Jan Baloch, dominated the area, often operating through fronts such as the People’s Aman Committee (PAC) to exert influence beyond conventional law enforcement structures.

The gangs were heavily armed, making police operations extremely dangerous. Multiple attempts were made to dismantle the criminal networks. In 2012, a major operation led by the Sindh Police and “encounter specialist” Chaudhry Aslam faced fierce resistance and heavy casualties, ultimately resulting in failure.

Between 2013 and 2014, a more aggressive and sustained campaign was launched, with the federal paramilitary Pakistan Rangers taking the lead against entrenched criminal groups.

The operation resulted in a significant reduction in crime rates in Lyari and across Karachi, which was once ranked among the world’s most dangerous cities. Rehman Dakait was killed in a police encounter in 2009. Uzair Jan Baloch was apprehended by Interpol in late 2014 while in Dubai and is currently incarcerated at Karachi Central Jail. Another key figure, Baba Ladla, was killed in a shootout in 2017.

Also Read: ‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Film Crashes Monday Yet Beats Avatar: Fire and Ash, Shatters Records Nationwide Buzz

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 11:17 AM IST
Tags: Bollywood newsDhurandharentertainment newslyariranveer singh

‘Begging Habits Die Hard’: Pakistan’s Lyari Residents Demand Profit Share From Indian Film ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Give Us 80% Money’

