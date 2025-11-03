LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Palash Muchhal Flaunts Mysterious ‘SM18’ Tattoo, Fans Link It To Smriti Mandhana After India’s World Cup Triumph

Palash Muchhal Flaunts Mysterious ‘SM18’ Tattoo, Fans Link It To Smriti Mandhana After India’s World Cup Triumph

After India’s historic Women’s World Cup win, composer Palash Muchhal revealed his ‘SM18’ tattoo dedicated to partner Smriti Mandhana. The heartfelt gesture quickly went viral, symbolizing love, pride, and the ultimate “champion cheer” moment.

Palash Muchhal’s ‘SM18’ Tattoo Tribute to Smriti Mandhana Steals Spotlight After India’s World Cup Win (Pc: X/ Instagram)
Palash Muchhal’s ‘SM18’ Tattoo Tribute to Smriti Mandhana Steals Spotlight After India’s World Cup Win (Pc: X/ Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 3, 2025 17:18:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Palash Muchhal Flaunts Mysterious ‘SM18’ Tattoo, Fans Link It To Smriti Mandhana After India’s World Cup Triumph

The atmosphere sapient within the Indian Women’s Cricket Team following their historic win at the World Cup was brimming with national pride and jubilance.

Amidst all the uproarious roaring cheer and that legendary trophy lift emerged a very personal and meaningful moment when composer Palash Muchhal, standing next to his partner, star batter Smriti Mandhana, revealed a secret and etched within his forearm: the tattoo ‘SM18’. 

These simple letters and numbers, referring to Smriti Mandhana and her famous green jersey number ’18’, rapidly developed into something which everybody took up as a personal symbol of pride and unwavering support. It wasn’t only about India’s grand win; it was this salute to the champion of his heart that made it all the more beautiful, as if adding an extra layer to what itself was an unforgettable sporting moment.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Palaash Muchhal (@palash_muchhal)



SM18: A Love Story Etched in Ink

It’s not just about her initials that make the SM18 tattoo significant. Stateful facts will assert that Smriti Mandhana’s road to winning the World Cup has been strewn with her brilliance at every stage, the jersey number 18 forever engraved into someone’s heart as synonymous with match-winning performances.

It was the ultimate statement of admiration by Muchhal – just another little step above the thronging millions of fans-who, however, have managed to deliver it in an intimate, artistic way.

Turning a national sporting victory into ‘relationship goals’-such that it stands as an example of a partner’s quiet strength through the overwhelming evidence of a woman who has just won the world-was really something. Cheerleading in a novel format, attending to a permanent mark with boundless affection for the person and his unique professional achievement.

Viral Support: The Champion Cheer

The public exhibition of the tattoo of SM18 birthed yet another digital appreciation. Social media went berserk with reactions celebrating Muchhal for being the ultimate ‘champion cheer’ for his partner.

The moment was, in fact, the embodiment of the men hyping their women, a phrase that was trending along with the World Cup celebrations. This speaks volumes about the modern partnership one that openly celebrates and recognizes professional accomplishments without inhibition.

Muchhal’s tattoo symbolizes an everlasting monument to Mandhana’s World Cup glory, being an inked tribute forever etched in time to the day his lady love and her team made history.

Also Read: IND W vs SA W: Cricket Legends and Bollywood Celebrities Who Attended ICC Women’s World Cup Final in Navi Mumbai

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 5:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Palash MuchhalSM18 tattoosmriti mandhana

RELATED News

Sunita Ahuja Breaks Silence: ‘I’ve Heard About Govinda’s Affair With A Marathi Actress’, Shocking Revelation Stuns Fans

Soulmates: A Desert Dream of Love and Connection

Hema Malini BREAKS SILENCE On Dharmendra’s ICU Stay: Netizens Slam Actress After Viral Clip, Say ‘Pati Bimar Hai Aur…’

‘Thamma’ Overtakes ‘Bala’, Becoming Ayushmann Khurrana’s Third Biggest Blockbuster At The Box Office!

IND W vs SA W: Cricket Legends and Bollywood Celebrities Who Attended ICC Women’s World Cup Final in Navi Mumbai

LATEST NEWS

Palash Muchhal Flaunts Mysterious ‘SM18’ Tattoo, Fans Link It To Smriti Mandhana After India’s World Cup Triumph

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: List of States Where Schools Will Remain Closed

Jay Shah’s Reforms Rewrite The Story Of Indian Women’s Cricket Glory Forever, Lifts The First World Cup Trophy

Renukaswamy Case: Bengaluru Court Charges Darshan, Pavitra Gowda With Murder, Conspiracy

Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur Tries To Touch Jay Shah’s Feet After World Cup Win, What Happens Next Will Shock You!

Heartwarming Viral Video: Pakistan Fan Cheers for India, Sings National Anthem at ICC Women’s Wolrd Cup Final

Rajasthan Royals Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini-Auction: From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Akash Madhwal, Check Complete List Here

Albert Devadasan Appointed as Managing Director of Yokogawa India Ltd.

Why Did Supreme Court Mention Nepal’s GEN Z Protest While Hearing A Petition On Porn Ban? ‘Look What Happened In…’

Apple’s iPhone 17: What Market Analysts Are Saying After the Latest Earnings Beat

Palash Muchhal Flaunts Mysterious ‘SM18’ Tattoo, Fans Link It To Smriti Mandhana After India’s World Cup Triumph

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Palash Muchhal Flaunts Mysterious ‘SM18’ Tattoo, Fans Link It To Smriti Mandhana After India’s World Cup Triumph

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Palash Muchhal Flaunts Mysterious ‘SM18’ Tattoo, Fans Link It To Smriti Mandhana After India’s World Cup Triumph
Palash Muchhal Flaunts Mysterious ‘SM18’ Tattoo, Fans Link It To Smriti Mandhana After India’s World Cup Triumph
Palash Muchhal Flaunts Mysterious ‘SM18’ Tattoo, Fans Link It To Smriti Mandhana After India’s World Cup Triumph
Palash Muchhal Flaunts Mysterious ‘SM18’ Tattoo, Fans Link It To Smriti Mandhana After India’s World Cup Triumph

QUICK LINKS