LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Pallavi Joshi Calls Out Saswata Chatarjee Amid The Bengal Files Controversy, ‘Thought He Would Have More Courage’

Pallavi Joshi Calls Out Saswata Chatarjee Amid The Bengal Files Controversy, ‘Thought He Would Have More Courage’

Amidst the political heat overshadowing The Bengal Files, Pallavi Joshi has cast a sly remark at Saswata Chatterjee about having backed out of the film. Here's what she said!

Pallavi Joshi Calls Out Saswata’s Fear Amid The Bengal Files Controversy
Pallavi Joshi Calls Out Saswata’s Fear Amid The Bengal Files Controversy

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 23, 2025 16:26:41 IST

The Bengal Files provoked some heated debates. The lead actor and producer Pallavi Joshi accused co-actor Saswata Chatterjee of leaving the film due to political pressures. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is under severe criticism due to representations it offers for the year 1946 Great Calcutta Killings, as tensions swirl in West Bengal. 

Saswata Chatterjee’s statement 

Saswata Chatterjee, well-known for his role as Bob Biswas in Kahaani, has distanced himself from The Bengal Files, insisting that he was totally unaware of the film’s entire story and its change of name from The Delhi Files to The Bengal Files. 

Speaking with The Wall, he said, “I am just an actor. I liked a character, and I played it. I am not a historian to think about what history says.” He asserted that determining the historical correctness was not his job, directing those feeling misrepresented by the film to seek redress through the legal system. His claims came after Kolkata Police called off the trailer launch of the film on August 16, 2025, citing an absence of permission, which director Vivek Agnihotri termed as political harassment. 

Pallavi Joshi’s Hot Response

Pallavi Joshi, lead and co-producer of The Bengal Files, did not spare Chatterjee from her harsh criticism. In an exclusive interview with News18, she stated that Chatterjee was “scared” due to political pressure in West Bengal, “I thought he would have more courage, but I was wrong.”

Joshi, Agnihotri’s wife, stated that the title The Delhi Files: Bengal Chapter always signaled that it was about Bengal history, and so this is false. Joshi also expressed her disappointment, saying that it was deflating for Chatterjee as a Bengali actor not to lend his support in all these legal threats and political problems encountered by the film, including the FIRs, for allegedly maligning Bengal.

Larger Implications: The Film vs. The Politics

As the last segment of Agnihotri’s Files Trilogy, The Bengal Files talks about the Calcutta Killings of 1946 and the Noakhali riots, which he calls an “exposé of Hindu genocide.” The trailer launch cancellation, and now an FIR, only adds fuel to the controversy levelled against the Mamata Banerjee-run government for stifling freedom of expression.

Joshi branded it as an ‘assault on democracy’, whereas Agnihotri commended Chatterjee for his ‘National Award-worthy’ performance, insisting he was fully aware of the script. The unfolding controversy illustrates the dichotomy between creative freedom and political narratives, with The Bengal Files poised to incite perhaps even more debate at the time of its screening.

Also Read: Jeethu Joseph Reveals He Is Tired of Making Thrillers, Producers Still Demand More After Drishyam

Tags: Pallavi JoshiSASWATA CHATTARJEEThe Bengal Files

RELATED News

Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down

LATEST NEWS

Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
Pallavi Joshi Calls Out Saswata Chatarjee Amid The Bengal Files Controversy, ‘Thought He Would Have More Courage’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pallavi Joshi Calls Out Saswata Chatarjee Amid The Bengal Files Controversy, ‘Thought He Would Have More Courage’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pallavi Joshi Calls Out Saswata Chatarjee Amid The Bengal Files Controversy, ‘Thought He Would Have More Courage’
Pallavi Joshi Calls Out Saswata Chatarjee Amid The Bengal Files Controversy, ‘Thought He Would Have More Courage’
Pallavi Joshi Calls Out Saswata Chatarjee Amid The Bengal Files Controversy, ‘Thought He Would Have More Courage’
Pallavi Joshi Calls Out Saswata Chatarjee Amid The Bengal Files Controversy, ‘Thought He Would Have More Courage’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?