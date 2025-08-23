Jeethu Joseph Reveals He Is Tired of Making Thrillers, Producers Still Demand More After Drishyam

In recent times, movie director Jeethu Joseph, who is the mastermind of the most successful suspense thriller film series named Drishyam has publicly stated how much he is bored being a so-called suspense thriller film director. Talking of his disappointment with this very aspect after the mammoth success of Drishyam, he responded to those producers who approach him to settle on some other film industry that at the end of their film, they want to also put the clincher like in Drishyam, where the main actor keen to ingest three pills at the end of the film and there is a twist to that.

Although Joseph admits that he is grateful to have achieved all this success, and receive the recognition, he wants to work with the different genres and to tell various stories. He openly acknowledged that this strain to follow a certain formula is slowly turning into a creative burden even as he works on the highly awaited Drishyam 3, which according to him is a natural story of the family of Georgekutty and not a pre-defined formula thriller.

The Weight of a Drishyam Global Hit

The unprecedented popularity of Drishyam is a fact that turned Jeethu Joseph into a brand in the international level, but it created a vast responsibility. The film became the first film in the Malayalam cinema to make it to the ₹50-crore club and also gave birth to multiple successful remakes in other languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, even Chinese.

This unanimity has generated a tight expectation about his work as it is seen by the industry and the audience alike. In one example, when he emerges with a mass-market film in Telugu what producers now require is a twist in the end. Likewise, when he talked of a work in Tamil, the people wanted to know about logic, in other words, an air-tight screenplay of his films.

Beyond Drishyam: Creative Freedom vs. Market Demands

The urge of Jeethu Joseph to branch off the genre of thriller can be seen as a typical clash of the creative wishes against the rules of the market. Prior to the releases of “Drishyam” and the highly praised film “Memories” (2013), he had also directed commercial ventures in films, such as the family drama film, “Mummy & Me” and the romantic comedy film, “My Boss.”

Such movies left a picture of his ability to diversify, but the enormous commercial success of his thrillers reshaped his career line. He is eager to come back to the place where he can make experiments without having to cough up a twist like Birju Maharaaj. This frustration of artistry underscores a natural desire by prolific creators: the same success can turn into a gilded cage and prevent them taking risks with their artistry and making new artistic statements.

