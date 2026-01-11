LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan Political Action Drama Registers Solid Start, Mints Over Rs 11 Crore Mark

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, has opened to a solid start at the box office on its first day of release. The political action drama minted over Rs 11 crore on Day 1, reflecting strong audience interest and a promising opening despite competition from other releases.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: January 11, 2026 09:33:48 IST

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, has opened to a solid start at the box office on its first day of release. The political action drama minted over Rs 11 crore on Day 1, reflecting strong audience interest and a promising opening despite competition from other releases. 

Parasakthi Box Office Collection

Parasakthi registered an overall Tamil occupancy of 62.79% on Saturday, opening at 45.71% for morning shows. The film saw steady growth through the day, with afternoon shows at 62.13%, evening shows rising to 64.26%, and night shows peaking at a strong 79.04%.

Parasakthi Movie Review

One user commented that the first half of Parasakthi is dull and overlong, “Film jumps straight into the story with an authentic period setup, but drags right after the setup with a very slow narration and a filler love track that takes up most of the time and is boring. Interval is ok. 2nd half awaits!”

Second user took dive into the first half, saying, ““POOR FIRST HALF” Authentic visuals and solid casting can’t mask a sluggish narrative. Narration remains flat with no strong dramatic pull. Lacks emotional depth.” 

Another user wrote, “Parasakthi dreams big, but ultimately falls short. The film aspires to recreate a powerful period setting, yet never truly transports the viewer into its time. Unlike Iruvar, where the characters and atmosphere seamlessly pull us into the era, Parasakthi leaves us firmly in the present.” 

Meanwhile, netizens give mixed reviews as one user said, “First half : Jayam Ravi steals d show as a villain. Adharva – one of the best role in career. Sika as usual dummy role as like in Velaikkaran.”

Another said, “In her latest period piece, Sudha Kongara delivers action, intrigue, romance and songs in a gripping drama.” 

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 9:20 AM IST
Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan Political Action Drama Registers Solid Start, Mints Over Rs 11 Crore Mark

QUICK LINKS