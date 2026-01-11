LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas’ Film Records Major Drop After Strong Opening, Still Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Overall

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas’ Film Records Major Drop After Strong Opening, Still Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Overall

Prabhas' latest release, The Raja Saab, witnessed a significant dip in its box office performance on Day 2 after a strong opening. The film managed to collect Rs 90.73 crore in India within its first two days, as per Sacnilk.

Prabhas’ Film The Raja Saab Records Major Drop After Strong Opening. Photo: X
Prabhas’ Film The Raja Saab Records Major Drop After Strong Opening. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: January 11, 2026 08:55:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas’ Film Records Major Drop After Strong Opening, Still Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Overall

Prabhas’ latest release, The Raja Saab, witnessed a significant dip in its box office performance on Day 2 after a strong opening. The film managed to collect Rs 90.73 crore in India within its first two days, as per Sacnilk. After a strong opening, the film collected Rs 27.83 crore across all languages on Day 2, marking a sharp decline from its Rs 53.75 crore Day 1 haul.

You Might Be Interested In

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection

The Raja Saab’s worldwide box office collection has reached Rs 138.4 crore, including Rs 30 crore from overseas markets, while its India gross after two days stands at Rs 108.4 crore. On Saturday, The Raja Saab recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 44.00%, with morning shows opening low at 28.95% before improving through the day. Night shows performed better, touching 51.25%. 

Hindi occupancy remained weak at 12.95% overall, with morning shows at just 6.72%, though night shows improved to 19.45%. Tamil occupancy stood at 21.11%, with night shows faring better at 34.43%.

You Might Be Interested In

The Raja Saab Overtakes Dhurandhar

The Raja Saab also surpassed Dhurandhar in terms of opening-day collections. According to Sacnik, the Ranveer Singh-led film, which dominated the domestic box office for more than five weeks, had earned Rs 28 crore on its first day. With a stronger Day 1 haul, Prabhas’ starrer has now overtaken Dhurandhar’s opening-day figures, marking a notable shift in the box office landscape.

The Raja Saab Story

The Raja Saab story revolves around a young successor who steps into power by embracing his royal legacy as well as his defiant streak, ushering in a reign as Raja Saab marked by bold and unconventional rules.

The Raja Saab Cast

The Raja Saab cast includes Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Yogi Babu, and others.

Also Read: Is Parasakthi Based On True Story? Here Is What We Know About Sivakarthikeyan’s Film

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 8:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: prabhasraja saab budget and collectionraja saab day 2 box office collectionraja saab day 2 collectionraja saab hit or floprajasaab box office collectionrajasaab collection worldwide day 2rajasaab hit or flop

RELATED News

Hollywood Actor–Producer Prashant Rai Dedicates His New Song ‘Twin Soul’ to His Twin Soul, Disha Patani

‘Kalamkaval’ OTT Release Date REVEALED: Here’s When And Where To Watch Mammootty And Vinayakan’s Crime Thriller

‘Oh Sukumari’ Poster Out: Makers DROP Aishwarya Rajesh’s First Look On Her Birthday

‘Nanga Hone Ki Kya Jarurat Thi?’ Vidyut Jammwal Once Again Goes Nude for Tree-Climbing, Video Shocks Internet

Who Was Tom Cherones? The Emmy-Winning Director Behind Seinfeld Passes Away At 86

LATEST NEWS

Operation Hawkeye Strike: US Unleashes ‘Large-Scale’ Retaliatory Airstrikes On ISIS Targets In Syria

‘Enemies of God’: Iran Issues Death Penalty Warning During Sweeping Protest Crackdown As Trump Says ‘US Ready To Help’

‘Looking For Freedom…US Ready To Help’: Trump Voices Support As Several Protesters Killed Amid Widespread Demonstrations

Elon Musk Confirms X Will Share Its Algorithm Framework Within 7 Days

US Military Targets ISIS in Syria with Strategic Airstrikes, Says Defense Officials

Iran Protest Turns Deadly: Dozens Killed Amid Nationwide Internet Blackout

US President Trump Issues Executive Order to Protect Venezuelan Oil Funds Stored in US Accounts

India vs New Zealand: Hosts Suffer Major Setback After Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Due To Injury Ahead Of ODI Series

Why Jupiter Is About to Look Bigger and Brighter Than Usual in the Night Sky? Here’s Why

US National Parks Warn Visitors: Altering Trump’s Face with Stickers Could Trigger Fines or Replacement Fees

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas’ Film Records Major Drop After Strong Opening, Still Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Overall

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas’ Film Records Major Drop After Strong Opening, Still Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Overall

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas’ Film Records Major Drop After Strong Opening, Still Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Overall
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas’ Film Records Major Drop After Strong Opening, Still Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Overall
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas’ Film Records Major Drop After Strong Opening, Still Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Overall
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas’ Film Records Major Drop After Strong Opening, Still Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Overall

QUICK LINKS