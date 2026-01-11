The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas’ Film Records Major Drop After Strong Opening, Still Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Overall

Prabhas’ latest release, The Raja Saab, witnessed a significant dip in its box office performance on Day 2 after a strong opening. The film managed to collect Rs 90.73 crore in India within its first two days, as per Sacnilk. After a strong opening, the film collected Rs 27.83 crore across all languages on Day 2, marking a sharp decline from its Rs 53.75 crore Day 1 haul.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection

The Raja Saab’s worldwide box office collection has reached Rs 138.4 crore, including Rs 30 crore from overseas markets, while its India gross after two days stands at Rs 108.4 crore. On Saturday, The Raja Saab recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 44.00%, with morning shows opening low at 28.95% before improving through the day. Night shows performed better, touching 51.25%.

Hindi occupancy remained weak at 12.95% overall, with morning shows at just 6.72%, though night shows improved to 19.45%. Tamil occupancy stood at 21.11%, with night shows faring better at 34.43%.

The Raja Saab Overtakes Dhurandhar

The Raja Saab also surpassed Dhurandhar in terms of opening-day collections. According to Sacnik, the Ranveer Singh-led film, which dominated the domestic box office for more than five weeks, had earned Rs 28 crore on its first day. With a stronger Day 1 haul, Prabhas’ starrer has now overtaken Dhurandhar’s opening-day figures, marking a notable shift in the box office landscape.

The Raja Saab Story

The Raja Saab story revolves around a young successor who steps into power by embracing his royal legacy as well as his defiant streak, ushering in a reign as Raja Saab marked by bold and unconventional rules.

The Raja Saab Cast

The Raja Saab cast includes Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Yogi Babu, and others.

Also Read: Is Parasakthi Based On True Story? Here Is What We Know About Sivakarthikeyan’s Film