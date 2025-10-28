‘Please Don’t Make Us Do That’: Has Animal Star Rashmika Mandanna Indirectly Extended Support To Deepika Padukone Amid 8-Hour Shifts Row?

LIVE TV
Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her overworked schedule while promoting The Girlfriend, saying it’s “not worth it” to skip rest and personal time. She revealed plans for a balanced family life before her marriage to Vijay Deverakonda, stressing the need for structured work hours in the industry.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 28, 2025 15:22:23 IST

Recently, producer SKN congratulated Rashmika Mandanna at an event about her upcoming movie, The Girlfriend, on being the only actor who did not insist on strict working hours. However, in an interview with Gulte, the actor has stated that it has not been worth it to overwork herself without a proper work schedule and admitted she is interested in having a family life before her marriage to Vijay Deverakonda.

It is not surprising that just a few actors are willing to work under such terms with Deepika Padukone, since no actor is entitled to enforce work schedules and timelines on a woman who is on the verge of giving birth, particularly in the light of the Deepika Padukone-Spirit-Kalki scandal.

Rashmika Mandanna claims to be overworking

Rashmika was questioned about the discussion related to the structured working hours; she said that she is more likely to overwork and does not recommend it to anyone.

She further added that it is better to have a schedule there to follow and that she overworked and she was telling you that it is highly not suggested. “It is not sustainable, do not do it. Do comfort, do right, get those 8 hours, get those 9-10 hours, too, because believe me, that is going to pay you off later. I witnessed many of these discussions in recent past regarding work hours. I have tried both, and I am saying it is not worth it,” said Rashmika. 

During the same interview, Rashmika said that she is likely to choose to do more than what she is supposed to due to her inability to say no to her teams. “But were I to make a choice of my own, I should say, please, do not get us actors to do that. As in offices there is 9-5, so have it. Since I still have a family life to follow up on, I have still my sleep that I need to get, and I still need to exercise so that I will not regret it in the future. I am yet to decide on my future but at this moment I have no say as I am over-indulging in it,” said Rashmika. 

When Rashmika Mandanna was praised for not demanding work hours

Following the departure of Deepika Padukone from two Telugu movies, Spirit and the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, who allegedly insisted on 8-hour work shifts, producer SKN commended Rashmika when she did not demand the work hours.

Rashmika was recently seen in Chhaava, Sikandar, Kuberaa and Thamma this year. Girlfriend is a film directed by Rahul Ravindran and it opens in theatres on November 7. She has also Cocktail 2 and Mysaa in line. Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in early March in a low-profile wedding and are reportedly planning to marry in April 2026. 

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 3:22 PM IST
Tags: deepika padukonerashmika mandannasandeep reddy vangatrending news

QUICK LINKS