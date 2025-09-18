Post Malone to headline first-ever solo concert in India, details out
Home > Entertainment > Post Malone to headline first-ever solo concert in India, details out

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 03:28:06 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Popular singer-songwriter Post Malone is all set to make a return to India, gearing up for a grand concert in Guwahati, Assam.

Marking his first-ever solo show, Post Malone will perform on December 8, 2025, at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground, Guwahati.

This will also be his debut performance in the region, which has been organised in collaboration with the Assam government, BookMyShow, and Live Nation.

Speaking on the same, Padmapani Bora, Director at Assam Tourism Development Corporation, stated Malone’s arrival holds a “testament to how India’s live entertainment landscape is rapidly expanding, with Assam emerging as an important contributor to this growth,” as per a press release.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer (Live Events), BookMyShow added, “Post Malone represents the very best of contemporary global music, an artist whose unique sound and persona resonate with millions across the world. To bring him exclusively to Guwahati is to open a powerful new chapter for live music in the Northeast. The region has long nurtured a passionate and discerning fanbase, with music deeply ingrained in its cultural fabric. By hosting an artist of Post Malone’s stature here, we are not just creating a landmark moment for fans but also showcasing Guwahati’s potential as a world-class destination for music experiences.”

With the upcoming debut solo headline show in India, Post Malone will script a new chapter in global touring. Tickets for the Guwahati show will be available from September 20, 2025, on BookMyShow. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: entertainment newspost-malonepost-malone-india-showpost-malone-tour

