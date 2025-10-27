Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Epic Has A New Release Date, Check New Date Here As Makers Add New Scene To Final Cut

Coming 10 years after the release of part one, the Baahubali franchise with part two will hit the silver screens in the world this weekend. Baahubali: The Beginning and The Conclusion are both clubbed into a single film, called Baahubali: The Epic.

The magnum opus of director SS Rajamouli, seemingly, is going to have a spectacular re-release in theatres. It is the first of its kind in the Indian cinema, a re-edit and re-mastered version of a two-part saga of Rajamouli.

The filmmakers gave a special video of Prabhas and said that the international premiere of the film would happen on 29 October, two days before the set release date.

Prabhas’ Magnum Opus Returns After 10 Years

In the special video, Prabhas was seen wearing an all black outfit and said, “Watch Baahubali: The Epic, combined cut of Part 1 and Part 2, on big screens on October 31.” He then hesitated and said, “I think.” This was succeeded by the text video card bearing the writing, International Premieres on October 29.

Senthil Kumar, a cinematographer of the film, Baahubali, has given an exciting update in a recent media interaction. The ace lensman disclosed that another scene that failed to pass through to the release of Baahubali Part 1 and 2 has been added to The Epic. Senthil proceeded to explain that the coloring of this scene has been carried out with consideration of the current evolving technology and how the viewers perceive it.

Baahubali: The Epic Pre-Bookings Nearly ₹5 Crores

The precautionary booking of the film, Baahubali: The Epic has collected close to 5 crore all over the world. As the movie has a few more days to run, it will experience a slow trend in the pre-sale collections.

The second part titled Baahubali: The Conclusion, is the first Rs 1,000-crore film in India. The movie broke the box office records and put the Indian movie industry on the international map. The re-release also creates a wave of nostalgia among the fans as they are looking forward to see Prabhas iconic performance as the role of Baahubali in the big screens once again.

Baahubali: The Epic is the upcoming movie, the star of which is Prabhas, along with Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nasser, and others, who play major roles in the film.

The movie franchise of Baahubali was directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. Soundtrack was composed by MM Keeravani.

