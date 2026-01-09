LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Prabhas Fans Shock Audiences, Carry Fake Crocodiles In Theatres During The Raja Saab Release, Watch

Prabhas Fans Shock Audiences, Carry Fake Crocodiles In Theatres During The Raja Saab Release, Watch

Prabhas fans stunned moviegoers worldwide as they carried giant fake crocodiles into theatres during The Raja Saab screenings. Inspired by a viral trailer scene, the dramatic tribute sparked panic, fun and massive buzz, showcasing the superstar’s unmatched fan frenzy.

Prabhas Fans Turn Theatres Into ‘Swamps’ With Fake Crocodiles During The Raja Saab Release (Pc: Instagram)
Prabhas Fans Turn Theatres Into ‘Swamps’ With Fake Crocodiles During The Raja Saab Release (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 9, 2026 14:30:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Prabhas Fans Shock Audiences, Carry Fake Crocodiles In Theatres During The Raja Saab Release, Watch

The worldwide distribution of The Raja Saab on January 9, 2026, brought about a global fan celebration that was nothing short of surreal. Not only did Prabhas’ followers carry banners and make noise, but they also surprised even the most casual viewers by raising giant fake crocodiles over their heads.

You Might Be Interested In

This crocodile attack was a nod to a scene from the film’s trailer that went viral, where the “Rebel Star” is seen effortlessly tossing a crocodile in the course of a high-octane battle.

The size of the tribute was such that the cinema lobbies were transformed into temporary swamp areas, and at the same time, it demonstrated once more that the creative, and sometimes shocking, displays of loyalty surrounding the Telugu superstar are still the most powerful ones.

You Might Be Interested In

Prabhas’s Reptilian Tribute

The choice to bring life-sized plush crocodiles as well as a prop into the movie screenings rather connoted a festival of “Crocodile” going on social media and becoming a trend.



The audience, wearing related items and shouting Prabhas’ name, acted out the trailer’s most popular action beat with these dummies at their disposal. It was a case of mistaken identity that caused a bit of panic among the less informed when they saw the scaly beasts wandering through the darkened halls, but the acknowledgment that it was a case of soft-and-fabric replicas soon led to the shock being converted into a collective moment of fun.

The fans’ grassroots marketing has been very successful in extending the “mass” appeal of the film beyond the limits of the traditional advertising methods.

The Raja Saab Cinematic Spectacle

Apart from the disorder created by fans, The Raja Saab has made its place in the box office with a strong opening day collection of around ₹8.26 crore in India. Maruthi is the one who gets to direct this fantasy-horror-comedy and not only provides visual effects but also puts a very scary puzzle in the audience’s mind where the leading character, Raju, portrayed by Prabhas, is going through an eerie old mansion.

The picture is almost three hours long and has a very good cast with experienced actors such as Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani, who are revealing the mix of supernatural excitement with family relationships.

The huge sets and very good VFX, especially the reptilian fight scenes that were talked about for a long time, have made the movie a Sankranti blockbuster for the viewers not only in Telugu but also in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam markets.

Also Read: Toxic Teaser Out: Yash as Raya Promises Explosive Action and Edge-of-Seat Thrills in Upcoming High-Octane Thriller | Watch

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 2:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: prabhasthe raja saab

RELATED News

‘Bhabiji Ji Ghar Par Hain’ Makes Big-Screen Debut: First Poster OUT, Release Date And Star Cast Revealed

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Breakup Buzz After AP Dhillon Concert Controversy: Netizens Flood Social Media With Mixed Reactions

Maa Inti Bangaaram Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns Action-Packed ‘Perfect Daughter-In-Law,’ Takes On Goons With Guns

The Chemistry of Love: Actors Who Make Romance Feel Real

Bold on Screen: Actresses Who Break Stereotypes

LATEST NEWS

‘Please Be Realistic, This Is India’: Sharmila Tagore Gets Pulled By Supreme Court For Glorifying Stray Dogs In Hospitals, Warns Of Disastrous Consequences

Trivial Chapter Opens the Door to a Secure, Luxury Lifestyle in Europe for Indian Families

XAT Answer Key 2026 Released At xatonline.in, How To Download And Raise Objections, All Details Inside

Prabhas Fans Shock Audiences, Carry Fake Crocodiles In Theatres During The Raja Saab Release, Watch

Investor Alarm! Sensex Dips 600+, Nifty Slides 200+, Global Uncertainty Pushes Stock Market Into Turbulent Waters

Hypersonic Oreshnik Strike Shocks Ukraine: Know More About Russia’s Deadliest Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile

Unusual Plan To Acquire Greenland: Donald Trump’s Son Barron Trump To Marry Danish Princess? Here’s What The Viral MAGA Theory Claims

Virat Kohli Begins Preparations For New Zealand ODIs After Stunning Show In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

Delhi Shivers On Season’s Coldest Day; Noida And Gurugram Witness Unexpected Winter Rain, Alerting Residents Nationwide

Gold and Defence Stocks Rally as Venezuela Crisis Escalates, Safe‑Haven Demand Surges Amid US Military Actions

Prabhas Fans Shock Audiences, Carry Fake Crocodiles In Theatres During The Raja Saab Release, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Prabhas Fans Shock Audiences, Carry Fake Crocodiles In Theatres During The Raja Saab Release, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Prabhas Fans Shock Audiences, Carry Fake Crocodiles In Theatres During The Raja Saab Release, Watch
Prabhas Fans Shock Audiences, Carry Fake Crocodiles In Theatres During The Raja Saab Release, Watch
Prabhas Fans Shock Audiences, Carry Fake Crocodiles In Theatres During The Raja Saab Release, Watch
Prabhas Fans Shock Audiences, Carry Fake Crocodiles In Theatres During The Raja Saab Release, Watch

QUICK LINKS