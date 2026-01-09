Prabhas Fans Shock Audiences, Carry Fake Crocodiles In Theatres During The Raja Saab Release, Watch

The worldwide distribution of The Raja Saab on January 9, 2026, brought about a global fan celebration that was nothing short of surreal. Not only did Prabhas’ followers carry banners and make noise, but they also surprised even the most casual viewers by raising giant fake crocodiles over their heads.

This crocodile attack was a nod to a scene from the film’s trailer that went viral, where the “Rebel Star” is seen effortlessly tossing a crocodile in the course of a high-octane battle.

The size of the tribute was such that the cinema lobbies were transformed into temporary swamp areas, and at the same time, it demonstrated once more that the creative, and sometimes shocking, displays of loyalty surrounding the Telugu superstar are still the most powerful ones.

Prabhas’s Reptilian Tribute

The choice to bring life-sized plush crocodiles as well as a prop into the movie screenings rather connoted a festival of "Crocodile" going on social media and becoming a trend.







The audience, wearing related items and shouting Prabhas’ name, acted out the trailer’s most popular action beat with these dummies at their disposal. It was a case of mistaken identity that caused a bit of panic among the less informed when they saw the scaly beasts wandering through the darkened halls, but the acknowledgment that it was a case of soft-and-fabric replicas soon led to the shock being converted into a collective moment of fun.

The fans’ grassroots marketing has been very successful in extending the “mass” appeal of the film beyond the limits of the traditional advertising methods.

The Raja Saab Cinematic Spectacle

Apart from the disorder created by fans, The Raja Saab has made its place in the box office with a strong opening day collection of around ₹8.26 crore in India. Maruthi is the one who gets to direct this fantasy-horror-comedy and not only provides visual effects but also puts a very scary puzzle in the audience’s mind where the leading character, Raju, portrayed by Prabhas, is going through an eerie old mansion.

The picture is almost three hours long and has a very good cast with experienced actors such as Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani, who are revealing the mix of supernatural excitement with family relationships.

The huge sets and very good VFX, especially the reptilian fight scenes that were talked about for a long time, have made the movie a Sankranti blockbuster for the viewers not only in Telugu but also in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam markets.

