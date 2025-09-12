Prabhudeva to be seen in Sethurajan IPS
Prabhudeva to be seen in Sethurajan IPS

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 22:31:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Prabhudeva will be seen headlining a political crime thriller, Sethurajan IPS.

Set against the charged backdrop of rural Tamil Nadu, the show follows Sethurajan IPS, a cop entangled in a politically sensitive murder case that spirals into a battle of power, identity, and justice, as per a press note.

Excited about the show, Prabhudeva said, “Sethurajan IPS isn’t just a cop; he’s a man caught in a storm of duty, identity, and politics. This role challenged me like never before. I believe this story is not just timely, but necessary. Sony LIV has always pushed the envelope with bold, rooted storytelling, and this series is no exception.”

Directed by Rafiq Ismail, the series will be out on Sony LIV.

Meanwhile, Sony LIV recently released its 2025 slate, announcing upcoming projects including ‘Dynasty’, ‘Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga’, and ‘Real Kashmir Football Club’, among many others.

Dynasty, which is touted as a political drama, stars Raveena Tandon in the lead role. It follows Tandon as the daughter of India’s Prime Minister, who is thrust into power after his sudden death. Though chosen as a puppet by her party’s old guard, she gradually asserts herself, challenging the system, defying expectations, and rising to become the most powerful and controversial PM in the country’s history, as per Deadline.

Ronit Roy, Prakash Belawadi, Talat Aziz, Zeyn Shaw and Gurfateh Pirzada will also be seen in the show.

‘Real Kashmir Football Club’ is a drama inspired by the formation of Kashmir’s first professional soccer team.

Speaking to Variety, Danish Khan, business head of SonyLIV and Studio Next, described the series, which has Mahesh Mathai as showrunner, as “one show we are extremely excited about” and “one of those shows that defines us, like ‘Scam’ or ‘Rocket Boys.’

The series, produced by Jaya Entertainment alongside Oshun Entertainment, stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the story of two men who built the region’s first professional soccer club. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: prabhudevasethurajan-ipsSony Liv

