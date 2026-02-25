LIVE TV
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
Home > Entertainment > Pro-Palestine Voice or Contradiction? Swara Bhasker Gets Brutally Slammed For Using Nestle Milkmaid For Iftar Amid BDS Debate: ‘I Try Very Hard To…’

In the viral clip, the Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker was seen using a product from Nestle while preparing for Iftaar, which sparked criticism from several users.

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: February 25, 2026 16:17:07 IST

Swara Bhasker is widely known for delivering impactful performances on the big screen. In addition to her acting career, she has built a reputation for candidly expressing her views on social and political matters. Recently, she became the focus of an online debate after sharing a video on social media.

In the viral clip, the Bollywood actress was seen using a product from Nestle while preparing for Iftaar, which sparked criticism from several users.

Nestlé, a global food and beverage giant known for its dairy products, coffee, and other packaged items, has featured on boycott lists circulated by supporters of the Palestinian cause. The company has faced backlash over its business associations in Israel. In recent months, campaigns urging consumers to avoid Israeli goods or brands linked to Israel have gained considerable international momentum.

The issue drew particular attention because of Swara Bhasker’s outspoken support for Palestine. She has frequently voiced her solidarity with Palestinians and highlighted developments in Gaza through her social media platforms.

Given her pro-Palestine stance, many questioned her choice to use a Nestlé Milkmaid in the video. As the criticism mounted, the actress responded by sharing a clarification video addressing the concerns.



Swara Bhasker took to Instagram to put forth her concerns. Swara said, “I posted a couple of stories of my Iftaar preparation, which is the only thing I know how to do, which is make food cream, and of course I looked at some of your responses, and I noticed that a lot of you pointed out that Nestle is on the boycott list because of Palestine and their Zionist connections, and that I was using Nestle milkmaid, and to be honest, I didn’t remember, and it didn’t strike me.”

She added, “I am a big advocate of BDS and I try hard to practice it as much as I can, and especially look at the personal products we use. But I do struggle with some of them. I’m still learning. I just wanted to say thank you so much for pointing that out, and I will try and be as careful as I can.”

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 3:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BollywoodgazaiftaarNestle MilkmaidPro PalestineSwara Bhasker

