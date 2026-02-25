Soft- Launching A Wedding Royally: Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda Nailing The Game With Pool Match, Japanese Dinner And VIROSH Premier League

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are proving that a wedding week is about more than just romance — it’s about laughter, celebration, and creating playful memories that last a lifetime.

The festivities began with a dramatic yet heartfelt soft launch of their big day. From their coordinated looks and fashion choices to the thoughtfully curated food and their much-anticipated first glimpse, every detail subtly teased their pre-wedding celebrations on social media.

In a touching note to their fans, the couple wrote, “Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves — you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love!”

The couple is set to tie the knot at ITC Mementos Udaipur, a luxurious retreat located about 25 kilometres from Udaipur. Spread across an entire hill, the property features 117 private villas and is uniquely nestled amidst both a river and a lake. With its private helipad ensuring discreet arrivals and departures, the venue offers the perfect blend of grandeur and privacy.

Rashmika also offered a glimpse of the venue’s refined indoor décor, where a bespoke printed menu card hinted at a specially curated Japanese dining experience for their guests — an elegant touch that reflected their attention to detail.

Ahead of the wedding, Vijay shared a striking photograph captured through a volleyball net, showing silhouetted players by the water with a ball suspended mid-air — a playful nod to a relaxed poolside match. Another snapshot revealed a floating drinks station adorned with bright red cups, adding to the festive spirit.

Taking the fun a notch higher, the couple introduced fans to their very own cricket league, the “Virosh Premier League,” organised as part of the celebrations. The set-up featured charming personalised elements, including a mini cricket bat engraved with their names and wedding date.

Among the most talked-about details was a medal stamped with “26.02.26” — the much-awaited date fans have been counting down to.

With romance, sport, and heartfelt gratitude woven seamlessly together, Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding celebrations are shaping up to be as joyful as they are unforgettable.