Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment

Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment

Karan Kundrra immortalizes girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash with a chest tattoo, showcasing his devotion. The viral video celebrates their bond since Bigg Boss 15, silencing breakup rumors and marking their upcoming five-year milestone and future wedding plans.

Karan Kundrra’s Chest Tattoo of Tejasswi Prakash Sparks Fandom Frenzy
Karan Kundrra’s Chest Tattoo of Tejasswi Prakash Sparks Fandom Frenzy

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 25, 2026 09:14:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who represent the top power couple of the television industry, have returned to socialize with their fans through a public demonstration of their romantic love, which establishes a new definition of dedication.

Karan recently dedicated a permanent tribute to his ladylove, which created complete chaos among the “TejRan” fandom. Karan has demonstrated his commitment to Tejasswi through a body tattoo that shows her face on his chest because celebrity couples usually demonstrate their romance through social media and public events.

The actor displayed his complete partnership with his partner through a viral video, which showed him displaying their love through a detailed portrait. The couple’s romantic relationship, which started when they first met in public, has developed into a stronger bond through the years.

You Might Be Interested In

Karan Kundrra Tattoo: An Eternal Symbol of Devotion

Karan’s choice to permanently ink his partner’s image on his body shows his dedication to their relationship for their entire lifetime.

The chest display shows detailed artwork that depicts the Naagin actress and thus represents a love story that lasts beyond temporary stardom. The couple’s upcoming five-year milestone of being together becomes special through this gesture because they first met during their time on Bigg Boss 15.



Karan chose to make his dedication to Tejasswi through a visible and painful method, which stopped critics from spreading breakup rumors that often affect famous relationships, and he replaced the rumors with a permanent symbol of loyalty.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Impact on the Actor’s Personal Journey

The successful career of Tejasswi Prakash, who won Bigg Boss 15, introduced her to the world of reality TV when she competed against Karan.

The couple has built their public identities through their ongoing partnership, which includes work together on projects such as Laughter Chefs.

Tejasswi has helped Karan develop a more grounded approach to life, according to him, because her presence brought her family and spiritual beliefs into his world.

The couple plans to marry in 2026, which their tattoo marks as a future commitment, while Tejasswi established herself as Karan’s most important person in his life.

Also Read: Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 9:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Karan Kundrra tattooTejasswi PrakashTejRan fandom

RELATED News

Pride And Prejudice Teaser OUT: Emma Corrin And Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy & Darcy — Here’s When And Where To Watch Jane Austen’s OTT Release In India

Virosh Wedding Turns Cinematic? Rashmika–Vijay Dance Sparks Geetha Govindam Nostalgia, Leaving Fans In Awe!

Who Was Katherine Short? Daughter Of Actor Martin Short Passes Away By Suicide At 42

Too Hot To Handle? Government Shuts Down MoodXVIP, Digi Movieplex And 3 Other Obscene OTT Platforms Accused Of Pornographic Content — Full List Inside

Subedaar Trailer And Poster Drops: Anil Kapoor’s Ex-Fauji Declares War On Mona Singh’s Sand Mafia, Says ‘Goli Jhel Lunga, Beizzati Nahi’

LATEST NEWS

UCL 2026: Alexander Sorloth Hat-trick Powers Atletico To Last 16; Inter Milan Stunned By Bodo/Glimt In San Siro Shocker

JSW MG Motor To Launch Chery iCar V23 In India: 501km Range, Dual Battery Options, And Calm Interior—Here Is Everything We Know

US Military Threatens Anthropic With Severe Consequences, Issues Fresh ‘Removal’ Deadline | Know Why Claude AI’s Creator Is In Trouble

‘Shehbaz Sharif Would Have Died…’: Donald Trump Drops Explosive Claim On Pakistan PM, US President Says He Stopped India-Pakistan Nuclear War During Operation Sindoor

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Above 25,500 as IT Stocks Lead Early Recovery; Global Cues Lift Sentiment, Caution Persists

‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: Here’s What You Need To Know Before Clicking The Link

‘No Income Tax Anymore? Donald Trump Drops Big Claim On Tariffs Despite Supreme Court Setback- Here’s What POTUS Said During State Of Union Address

Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment

Stocks To Watch Today: Hexaware, Reliance, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Waaree Energies, Hindalco, Rail Vikas Nigam, Schaeffler India, IRFC in Spotlight on February 25

Who Is Al Green? US Congressman Thrown Out Of Donald Trump’s State Of Union Speech After Dramatic Protest, ‘Black People Aren’t Apes’

Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment
Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment
Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment
Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment

QUICK LINKS