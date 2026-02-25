Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who represent the top power couple of the television industry, have returned to socialize with their fans through a public demonstration of their romantic love, which establishes a new definition of dedication.

Karan recently dedicated a permanent tribute to his ladylove, which created complete chaos among the “TejRan” fandom. Karan has demonstrated his commitment to Tejasswi through a body tattoo that shows her face on his chest because celebrity couples usually demonstrate their romance through social media and public events.

The actor displayed his complete partnership with his partner through a viral video, which showed him displaying their love through a detailed portrait. The couple’s romantic relationship, which started when they first met in public, has developed into a stronger bond through the years.

Karan Kundrra Tattoo: An Eternal Symbol of Devotion

Karan’s choice to permanently ink his partner’s image on his body shows his dedication to their relationship for their entire lifetime.

The chest display shows detailed artwork that depicts the Naagin actress and thus represents a love story that lasts beyond temporary stardom. The couple’s upcoming five-year milestone of being together becomes special through this gesture because they first met during their time on Bigg Boss 15.







Karan chose to make his dedication to Tejasswi through a visible and painful method, which stopped critics from spreading breakup rumors that often affect famous relationships, and he replaced the rumors with a permanent symbol of loyalty.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Impact on the Actor’s Personal Journey

The successful career of Tejasswi Prakash, who won Bigg Boss 15, introduced her to the world of reality TV when she competed against Karan.

The couple has built their public identities through their ongoing partnership, which includes work together on projects such as Laughter Chefs.

Tejasswi has helped Karan develop a more grounded approach to life, according to him, because her presence brought her family and spiritual beliefs into his world.

The couple plans to marry in 2026, which their tattoo marks as a future commitment, while Tejasswi established herself as Karan’s most important person in his life.

Also Read: Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown