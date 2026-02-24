LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh resigned as brand ambassador of The Universal Idol after three cheques issued for his fees allegedly bounced. Citing breach of trust and unpaid dues by HMC Events, he ended ties and is exploring legal remedies under Indian law, warning others to exercise caution.

Neil Nitin Mukesh Quits The Universal Idol Over Bounced Cheques, Mulls Legal Action
Neil Nitin Mukesh Quits The Universal Idol Over Bounced Cheques, Mulls Legal Action

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 24, 2026 13:28:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has officially resigned as the brand ambassador for the global singing reality show The Universal Idol. The Johnny Gaddaar star mentioned that somebody had completely broken their trust, according to him, because their first two payment installments did not reach him.

The actor reported that HMC Events gave him three different cheques which later became invalid. Neil had to separate himself from the project and its people because his legal and management teams failed to reach an agreement about the ongoing dispute.

Cheque Bounced

The main reason for his immediate departure from the company happened because he did not succeed in using financial instruments.

You Might Be Interested In

Neil Nitin Mukesh confirmed that the contractual commitments were ignored when three specific cheques issued for his services were returned unpaid by the bank.

The financial misconduct changed a respected international partnership into a courtroom battle. The actor used bounced cheques to demonstrate how the show management system failed because he saw their complete refusal to pay his agreed earnings as the reason he must end his business partnership with Mr. Shakeel Hassan and the HMC group.

Legal Options

The actor has begun to examine his legal options because the negotiation process has reached an impasse. He has explicitly stated that he reserves the full right to pursue all “appropriate remedies” through Indian law, which includes his option to file a criminal complaint under the Negotiable Instruments Act.



Neil used his public statement to warn the industry about the dangers that he faced during his personal recovery. He urged fellow artists and vendors and international collaborators to exercise extreme due diligence before entering into contracts with these specific organizers to prevent other creative professionals from facing similar financial misconduct.

Also Read: Priyanka Mohan’s Made In Korea Gets Official Netflix Release Date, Countdown To Much-Awaited Drama Begins

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 1:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bounced chequeshome-hero-pos-12Neil Nitin MukeshThe Universal Idol

RELATED News

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

Priyanka Mohan’s Made In Korea Gets Official Netflix Release Date, Countdown To Much-Awaited Drama Begins

VIROSH Wedding LIVE: Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off Today With Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony

From Jersey To Hi Nanna: 10 Must-Watch Films Of Natural Star Nani To Watch On OTT This Weekend

Happy Birthday Nani: Inside Ghanta Naveen Babu’s Luxurious Life, Net Worth, And Rise To Stardom

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Paper Review, Exam Analysis And Student Feedback

Who was Edwin Lutyens? Late Architect’s Great-Grandson Expresses Disappointment Over Statue Removal From Rashtrapati Bhavan

WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam Set to Be Dropped? Fakhar Zaman Likely to Return in Pakistan’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash vs England

AIIMS Gorakhpur Woman Doctor From Nagaland Alleges Sexual, Racial Abuse Amid Row Over Harassment Of 3 Arunachal Women In Delhi

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown
Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown
Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown
Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

QUICK LINKS