Priyanka Mohan’s Made In Korea Gets Official Netflix Release Date, Countdown To Much-Awaited Drama Begins

Netflix is officially expanding its regional slate with a cross-cultural touch as it gears up for the premiere of Made in Korea. The Tamil-language film showcases Priyanka Mohan who portrays a character that connects the tranquil village of Tamil Nadu with the lively streets of Seoul.

The streaming giant confirmed that the film will be accessible to viewers worldwide from March 12 while dubbed versions will be released in Telugu Hindi Kannada and Malayalam to achieve wide distribution across the subcontinent.

Priyanka Mohan’s Seoul Premiere

The main part of the movie depends completely on Priyanka Mohan, who plays the role of Shenba. The emotional stakes of the story showcase how a small-town dreamer struggles to navigate a foreign land, which makes the film different from traditional travelogues.

The film requires Mohan to deliver her performance because it needs to establish its adventurous tone through her character, who must overcome both practical challenges and cultural misunderstandings.

The production team under director Ra. Karthik and Rise East Entertainment uses real South Korean locations to create a strong contrast between Shenba’s rural background and her lively destination.

Streaming Date and Cultural Synergy

The Netflix release of Made in Korea on March 12 creates a major milestone that demonstrates how Indian storytelling has developed its cooperation with the worldwide “Hallyu” (Korean Wave) movement.







The film uses South Korean actors Park Hye-jin and No Ho-jin to create a deep link between their roles and Mohan through their shared performance.

The story depicts people’s fundamental need to belong through Shenba’s transformation from “quiet fascination” to his intense journey of finding himself.

The release demonstrates Netflix’s approach of creating diverse authentic content which connects with the large yet specific audience who enjoy international films.

