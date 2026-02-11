Qubool Hai And Naagin 3 Star Surbhi Jyoti Announces First Child With Husband Sumit Suri, Says ‘Little Love Arriving This June’

Television fans got a joyful surprise when actress Surbhi Jyoti announced that she and her husband Sumit Suri are expecting their first child. Surbhi and Sumit took to Instagram on February 11, 2026 to share that a “little love” will be arriving in June this year.

About Surbhi Jyoti: TV Fame and Popular Roles

Surbhi Jyoti is an Indian television actress best known for her roles in popular shows like Qubool Hai, where she played Zoya Farooqui. She also starred in supernatural drama Naagin 3. Her work in these series made her very popular with TV audiences in India and beyond. She has also acted in other shows like Ishqbaaz, Tanhaiyan, and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.

Sumit Suri is Surbhi Jyoti’s husband, he is an actor and producer. He has appeared in films like Warning (2013), A Billion Colour Story (2016) and 14 Phere (2021). He started his own production house called Good Hands Films and has been active in the entertainment industry for many years.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Wedding to Sumit Suri

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit married on October 27, 2024, at the Aahana Resorts in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand. Photos from their wedding and pre‑wedding celebrations were shared on Instagram at the time, including a haldi ceremony captioned “Yellow Love Affair.”

On February 11, the couple shared a sweet picture on social media showing their feet beside a tiny pair of baby shoes. In their post, they wrote that “Our greatest adventure begins. Little Love arriving this June.”

Fans Celebrate Surbhi Jyoti’s Happy News

Many fans and followers reacted with happiness after the announcement. The heartfelt caption and image quickly drew a lot of love and congratulations from people online.

Surbhi’s journey to this point has great. Surbhi Jyoti is a recognised face in television and rose to fame early in her career. Her announcement about becoming a mother marks a new and exciting chapter in her personal life.

With their first child on the way, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri are clearly entering a joyous new phase.

