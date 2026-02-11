LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement donald trump Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement donald trump Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement donald trump Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement donald trump Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement donald trump Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement donald trump Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Qubool Hai And Naagin 3 Star Surbhi Jyoti Announces First Child With Husband Sumit Suri, Says ‘Little Love Arriving This June’

Qubool Hai And Naagin 3 Star Surbhi Jyoti Announces First Child With Husband Sumit Suri, Says ‘Little Love Arriving This June’

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti and her husband Sumit Suri announced they are expecting their first child in June 2026. The couple shared a heartfelt post on Instagram showing baby shoes

Surbhi Jyoti Announces First Pregnancy (Instagram/ surbhijyoti)
Surbhi Jyoti Announces First Pregnancy (Instagram/ surbhijyoti)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 11, 2026 20:54:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Qubool Hai And Naagin 3 Star Surbhi Jyoti Announces First Child With Husband Sumit Suri, Says ‘Little Love Arriving This June’

Television fans got a joyful surprise when actress Surbhi Jyoti announced that she and her husband Sumit Suri are expecting their first child. Surbhi and Sumit took to Instagram on February 11, 2026 to share that a “little love” will be arriving in June this year.

About Surbhi Jyoti: TV Fame and Popular Roles

Surbhi Jyoti is an Indian television actress best known for her roles in popular shows like Qubool Hai, where she played Zoya Farooqui. She also starred in supernatural drama Naagin 3. Her work in these series made her very popular with TV audiences in India and beyond. She has also acted in other shows like Ishqbaaz, Tanhaiyan, and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.

Sumit Suri is Surbhi Jyoti’s husband, he is an actor and producer. He has appeared in films like Warning (2013), A Billion Colour Story (2016) and 14 Phere (2021). He started his own production house called Good Hands Films and has been active in the entertainment industry for many years.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Wedding to Sumit Suri

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit married on October 27, 2024, at the Aahana Resorts in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand. Photos from their wedding and pre‑wedding celebrations were shared on Instagram at the time, including a haldi ceremony captioned “Yellow Love Affair.”

On February 11, the couple shared a sweet picture on social media showing their feet beside a tiny pair of baby shoes. In their post, they wrote that “Our greatest adventure begins. Little Love arriving this June.”

Fans Celebrate Surbhi Jyoti’s Happy News

Many fans and followers reacted with happiness after the announcement. The heartfelt caption and image quickly drew a lot of love and congratulations from people online.

Surbhi’s journey to this point has great. Surbhi Jyoti is a recognised face in television and rose to fame early in her career. Her announcement about becoming a mother marks a new and exciting chapter in her personal life.

With their first child on the way, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri are clearly entering a joyous new phase.

Also Read: Has Bigg Boss Ex-Contestant Chandrika Dixit Remarried After Husband’s Cheating Allegations? Vada Pav Girl’s Bridal Photo Sparks Buzz With THIS Mystery Man — Here’s The Truth

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 8:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainment newshome-hero-pos-13latest newsviral news

RELATED News

Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge

DJ Ukiyo Marks One Year in Techno with a Grand, Star-Studded Night of Music, Energy, and Celebration

Dr Sreeleela! Pushpa 2 Actress Earns MBBS Degree After 6 Years of Juggling Movies and Medicine, Fans Call It ‘Next-Level Discipline’

After Rajpal Yadav’s ₹9 Crore Case, Shreyas Talpade Among 12 Others Booked Over Investment Scam in UP

Who Is Rao Inderjeet Singh? Music Producer Pledges ₹1.11 Crore as Rajpal Yadav Lands in Tihar Jail Over ₹9 Crore Debt Case

LATEST NEWS

IN-SPACe Announces Results Of Opportunity For Developing Satellite Bus Platforms For Hosted Payload Services

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Chalo Aap Piche Hato’ – Mohammed Siraj Reacts To Unruly Crowd In Viral Video

IND vs NAM: ‘True 360-Degree Player’ — Namibia Captain Praises Suryakumar Yadav Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Delhi

‘Except Trump, No One Said India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil’, Foreign Minister Lavrov Hits Back At US, Slams ‘Coercive’ Measures

Qubool Hai And Naagin 3 Star Surbhi Jyoti Announces First Child With Husband Sumit Suri, Says ‘Little Love Arriving This June’

Following Barcelona’s Footsteps, Real Madrid Exit European Super League After UEFA Deal

Bengaluru Tragedy: Two Young Girls, Aged 2 And 4 Killed As School Bus Runs Over Stationary Scooter; Incident Caught On Camera

‘Bro S*x Karoge, WhatsApp Number Please?’: Obscene Message From Uber Passenger Shocked Gurugram Driver On ISKCON Temple Ride- Watch

What Is Mounjaro? Weight Loss Drug Goes Viral, Soha Ali Khan Says ‘It Takes Great Courage’, Praises Aishwarya Mohanraj For Speaking Out About Its Use

Businessman Sharadbhai Zaveri becomes Param Pujya Muniraj Shri Shaurya Bhushan Vijay Ji Maharaj Saheb after Jain Diksha today

Qubool Hai And Naagin 3 Star Surbhi Jyoti Announces First Child With Husband Sumit Suri, Says ‘Little Love Arriving This June’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Qubool Hai And Naagin 3 Star Surbhi Jyoti Announces First Child With Husband Sumit Suri, Says ‘Little Love Arriving This June’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Qubool Hai And Naagin 3 Star Surbhi Jyoti Announces First Child With Husband Sumit Suri, Says ‘Little Love Arriving This June’
Qubool Hai And Naagin 3 Star Surbhi Jyoti Announces First Child With Husband Sumit Suri, Says ‘Little Love Arriving This June’
Qubool Hai And Naagin 3 Star Surbhi Jyoti Announces First Child With Husband Sumit Suri, Says ‘Little Love Arriving This June’
Qubool Hai And Naagin 3 Star Surbhi Jyoti Announces First Child With Husband Sumit Suri, Says ‘Little Love Arriving This June’

QUICK LINKS