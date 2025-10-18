‘Qubool Hai x 3’! Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Marries, Drops Intimate Wedding Pictures, Here’s Why She Quit Acting

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim, who left Bollywood in 2019 has married in a private nikaah ceremony. She surprised her fans on Friday evening by posting pictures from her wedding on Instagram. Zaira shared two photographs that captured the calm and emotional atmosphere of the event.

In the first image, she is seen signing her nikaah nama with mehendi-covered hands and wearing an emerald ring. The image shows her signing the document, officially beginning a new chapter in her life.

In the second photograph, Zaira Wasim and her husband are seen from behind, standing under the moonlit sky. Zaira wears a deep red dupatta with golden embroidery, while her groom is dressed in a cream sherwani and matching stole.

The couple looks up at the moon, creating a peaceful and spiritual scene. Zaira kept her caption simple and emotional, writing only, “Qubool hai x3.” Fans quickly flooded the comment section with love and blessings, celebrating her new journey.

Zaira’s Rise After Dangal (2016)

Zaira Wasim became a household name after her debut in Dangal (2016), where she played young Geeta Phogat opposite Aamir Khan.

Her performance earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. She later starred in Secret Superstar (2017), which received both critical and audience praise. At just 16, Zaira became one of the most talented and respected young actresses in the industry, admired for her natural performances and emotional depth.

Why Zaira Quit the Film Industry

In 2019, Zaira Wasim announced her decision to leave Bollywood, explaining that acting conflicted with her religious beliefs.

In a heartfelt statement, she mentioned that the entertainment world distanced her from her faith. Zaira expressed that fame and appreciation had come with a personal cost, saying it led her away from spiritual peace.

Her announcement received both praise and criticism, but she stood firm on her decision to focus on her religious journey.

After leaving the film industry, Zaira kept a low profile and stayed away from public appearances. She occasionally shared posts about faith and personal reflection on social media. Her recent wedding update marks her first major public post in years.

