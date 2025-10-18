LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Qubool Hai x 3’! Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Marries, Drops Intimate Wedding Pictures, Here’s Why She Quit Acting

‘Qubool Hai x 3’! Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Marries, Drops Intimate Wedding Pictures, Here’s Why She Quit Acting

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim has tied the knot, marking a new chapter in her life after stepping away from Bollywood in 2019. Sharing pictures from her intimate nikaah ceremony, Zaira posted two graceful photographs on Instagram, including one where she is seen signing her nikaah nama with hands adorned in mehendi and a statement ring.

Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Wedding
Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Wedding

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 18, 2025 04:45:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Qubool Hai x 3’! Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Marries, Drops Intimate Wedding Pictures, Here’s Why She Quit Acting

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim, who left Bollywood in 2019 has married in a private nikaah ceremony. She surprised her fans on Friday evening by posting pictures from her wedding on Instagram. Zaira shared two photographs that captured the calm and emotional atmosphere of the event. 

In the first image, she is seen signing her nikaah nama with mehendi-covered hands and wearing an emerald ring. The image shows her signing the document, officially beginning a new chapter in her life.

In the second photograph, Zaira Wasim and her husband are seen from behind, standing under the moonlit sky. Zaira wears a deep red dupatta with golden embroidery, while her groom is dressed in a cream sherwani and matching stole.

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_)

The couple looks up at the moon, creating a peaceful and spiritual scene. Zaira kept her caption simple and emotional, writing only, “Qubool hai x3.” Fans quickly flooded the comment section with love and blessings, celebrating her new journey.

Zaira’s Rise After Dangal (2016) 

Zaira Wasim became a household name after her debut in Dangal (2016), where she played young Geeta Phogat opposite Aamir Khan.

Her performance earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. She later starred in Secret Superstar (2017), which received both critical and audience praise. At just 16, Zaira became one of the most talented and respected young actresses in the industry, admired for her natural performances and emotional depth.

Why Zaira Quit the Film Industry

In 2019, Zaira Wasim announced her decision to leave Bollywood, explaining that acting conflicted with her religious beliefs.

In a heartfelt statement, she mentioned that the entertainment world distanced her from her faith. Zaira expressed that fame and appreciation had come with a personal cost, saying it led her away from spiritual peace.

Her announcement received both praise and criticism, but she stood firm on her decision to focus on her religious journey.

After leaving the film industry, Zaira kept a low profile and stayed away from public appearances. She occasionally shared posts about faith and personal reflection on social media. Her recent wedding update marks her first major public post in years.

Must Read: Who Is Arjun Bijlani? Actor Wins Ashneer Grover’s Show Rise And Fall, Takes Home Rs 28 Lakh

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 4:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dangalhome-hero-pos-6NikaahZaira Wasim

RELATED News

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

Motor racing-Apple's US F1 deal offers both a big opportunity for growth

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

LATEST NEWS

Weekend Talk Shows/Oct 18-19

Trump approves expanding credits for US auto production, issues new 25% truck duties

Top seed Musetti stunned by Mpetshi Perricard in Brussels

WTA 125K Series, Río Ladies Open Women's Singles Results

Donald Trump Frees George Santos, Calls Him ‘Courageous Republican’

Judge orders federal immigration agents to use body cameras in Chicago

Nvidia unveils first Blackwell chip wafer made with TSMC in US

Rubio, Liberian minister discuss boosting US participation in Liberia's critical minerals sector

Banking shares' wobbles reveal growing unease over credit risks

‘Qubool Hai x 3’! Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Marries, Drops Intimate Wedding Pictures, Here’s Why She Quit Acting

‘Qubool Hai x 3’! Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Marries, Drops Intimate Wedding Pictures, Here’s Why She Quit Acting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Qubool Hai x 3’! Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Marries, Drops Intimate Wedding Pictures, Here’s Why She Quit Acting

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Qubool Hai x 3’! Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Marries, Drops Intimate Wedding Pictures, Here’s Why She Quit Acting
‘Qubool Hai x 3’! Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Marries, Drops Intimate Wedding Pictures, Here’s Why She Quit Acting
‘Qubool Hai x 3’! Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Marries, Drops Intimate Wedding Pictures, Here’s Why She Quit Acting
‘Qubool Hai x 3’! Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Marries, Drops Intimate Wedding Pictures, Here’s Why She Quit Acting
QUICK LINKS