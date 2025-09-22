LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > From Dance India Dance to Dance Deewane: 5 Reality Shows Featuring Raghav Juyal

From Dance India Dance to Dance Deewane: 5 Reality Shows Featuring Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal has made a significant mark in reality television through his unique slow-motion dance style and creative choreography. From gaining fame as a contestant on Dance India Dance to mentoring young talents on Li'l Masters and guiding contestants on shows like India's Best Dancer and Dance Deewane, he has showcased versatility and expertise. His guest appearance on shows such as Nach Baliye further highlight his appeal across these platforms. Raghav has inspired aspiring dancers, entertained audiences, and established himself as a respected figure in India's dance reality show circuit.

From Dance India Dance to Dance Deewane: 5 Reality Shows Featuring Raghav Juyal

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 22, 2025 22:31:23 IST

Raghav Juyal has been part of multiple reality shows both as a contestant and mentor, where his innovative slow-motion dance and creative choreography have left a lasting impact on audiences and aspiring dancers alike.

Dance India Dance Season 3

Raghav Juyal gained fame as a contestant on DID Season 3 where his unique slow-motion dance style also known as the Waacking or Slow-Mo Dance won hearts nationwide. His performances stood out for creativity, timing and expressive storytelling through dance.

Dance India Dance Li’l Masters

Ragav appeared as a mentor and choreographer for young contestants, guiding them in their performances. His presence added fun, energy, and expert insights, helping the children showcase their talent confidently on the stage.

India’s best dancer

As a choreographer and a guest mentor, Raghav played a key role in coaching contestants on innovative routines. His signature style inspired many, making the show engaging for both participants and audiences.

Nach Baliye

Raghav participated as a special guest performer, showcasing his iconic slow motion dance and collaborating with celebrity contestants. His appearances elevated the entertainment factor and added a unique flavor to the show.

Dance Deewane

Raghav contributed as a choreographer and guest performer, bringing his creativity, flair, and mentoring skills to help contestants of all age groups deliver spectacular performances. His involvement was appreciated for both guidance and showmanship.

Conclusion

Raghav Juyal’s journey through reality television highlights his talent, creativity, and influence in the dance world. From his breakthrough as a contestant to mentoring and choreographing on various shows, he has consistently inspired both participants and viewers. His signature slow-motion style, combined with innovative choreography, has set him apart as a trendsetter in the industry. By contributing to multiple popular reality shows, Raghav has not only entertained audiences but also encouraged young dancers to explore their potential. His presence continues to elevate dance programming, making him a beloved and respected figure in India’s entertainment and dance landscape.

Tags: Dance India Dance to Dance DeewaneEmraan HashmiKaho Na KahoRaghav Juyalreality shows

RELATED News

Second post-mortem of Zubeen Garg's body to be done in Guwahati on Tuesday: Assam Chief Minister
Rukmini Vasanth opens up about her character in 'Kantara: Chapter 1'
Is Eurovision 2026 In Trouble? Tensions Over Israel’s Participation, Russia Launches Alternate Competition ‘Intervision’
Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan Spins A Sharp Sword On Stage Nearly Hitting A Bodyguard Walking Behind, Video Goes Viral
'Kantara Chapter 1' trailer: Rishab Shetty returns as the fierce 'God's angel', promising a story of "folklore, faith and fury"

LATEST NEWS

Korea Open: Ayush Shetty, Prannoy headline depleted Indian line-up
From Dance India Dance to Dance Deewane: 5 Reality Shows Featuring Raghav Juyal
Government Announces 2.5 Million New LPG Connections Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana With ₹676 Crore Outlay in FY26- Here Is Everything About It
78-year-old’s, Failing Valves, but a Beating Comeback achieved with HVS Symbiosis’ MyCLIP
"I would like to thank PM Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman": Union Minister Chirag Paswan on GST reforms
Happy Navratri 2025: 20 Best WhatsApp Wishes To Share Joy and Blessings
Pakistan records one more polio case, takes nationwide tally to 27
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan, Kajol recreate "Odh Li Chunariya" in Ajay Devgn style; watch
Unable To Get Decked Up For Dandiya? Use This Top 5 Gemini AI Prompts To Create Stunning Festival Looks
Sofia Coppola to be honoured at Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit event 2025
From Dance India Dance to Dance Deewane: 5 Reality Shows Featuring Raghav Juyal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Dance India Dance to Dance Deewane: 5 Reality Shows Featuring Raghav Juyal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Dance India Dance to Dance Deewane: 5 Reality Shows Featuring Raghav Juyal
From Dance India Dance to Dance Deewane: 5 Reality Shows Featuring Raghav Juyal
From Dance India Dance to Dance Deewane: 5 Reality Shows Featuring Raghav Juyal
From Dance India Dance to Dance Deewane: 5 Reality Shows Featuring Raghav Juyal

QUICK LINKS