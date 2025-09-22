From Dance India Dance to Dance Deewane: 5 Reality Shows Featuring Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal has been part of multiple reality shows both as a contestant and mentor, where his innovative slow-motion dance and creative choreography have left a lasting impact on audiences and aspiring dancers alike.

Dance India Dance Season 3

Raghav Juyal gained fame as a contestant on DID Season 3 where his unique slow-motion dance style also known as the Waacking or Slow-Mo Dance won hearts nationwide. His performances stood out for creativity, timing and expressive storytelling through dance.

Dance India Dance Li’l Masters

Ragav appeared as a mentor and choreographer for young contestants, guiding them in their performances. His presence added fun, energy, and expert insights, helping the children showcase their talent confidently on the stage.

India’s best dancer

As a choreographer and a guest mentor, Raghav played a key role in coaching contestants on innovative routines. His signature style inspired many, making the show engaging for both participants and audiences.

Nach Baliye

Raghav participated as a special guest performer, showcasing his iconic slow motion dance and collaborating with celebrity contestants. His appearances elevated the entertainment factor and added a unique flavor to the show.

Dance Deewane

Raghav contributed as a choreographer and guest performer, bringing his creativity, flair, and mentoring skills to help contestants of all age groups deliver spectacular performances. His involvement was appreciated for both guidance and showmanship.

Conclusion