64 Mysterious Suitcases Found After Rajesh Khanna’s Death, His Last Wish Remains Unfulfilled Was…

One of the greatest and most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema is Rajesh Khanna. The person who holds a legacy in himself and considered to be the first superstar of Hindi cinema. His death is still held as a conspiracy with his unfulfilled dreams.

64 Mysterious Suitcases at Rajesh Khanna’s Home

India’s third-highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan awardee Rajesh Khanna, died on 18 July 2012, after suffering from a prolonged disease. Following his death, 64 suitcases were found at his residence in Mumbai. The suitcases created a buzz among everyone, sparking a conspiracy about what was hidden inside them.

What Was Hidden in 64 Mysterious Suitcases?

Those 64 suitcases were filled with precious gifts intended for his friends and close relatives. They found scattered across his bungalow, which contained valuable souvenirs and items he had collected during his various trips abroad, but never delivered.

What was Rajesh Khanna’s Unfulfilled Last Wish?

Rajesh Khanna’s girlfriend, Anita Advani, revealed in an interview with Avanti Films that he had wished to convert his cherished bungalow named ‘Aashirvaad’ into a museum. He also received an offer of Rs 150 crore, which he refused to accept. But unfortunately, following his death, the bungalow was demolished and the dream died with him.

Falling in Love with Dimple Kapadia

Rajesh Khanna tied the knot with Dimple Kapadia in 1973, marking it one of the famous marriages of Bollywood. Dimple was just 16 when he got married to him. But the couple’s relationship did not go well for long due to the weight of fame, struggles, and Rajesh Khanna’s emotional behaviour. They got separated in the 1980s but never divorced.

Silent Live-in Relationship With Anita Advani

Following his death, Anita Advani claimed to be in a live-in relationship with Rajesh Khanna. Their bond came into the public eye mainly after he died in 2012. She even expressed emotional and legal concern about his legacy.