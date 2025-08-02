Home > Entertainment > Rajesh Kumar’s Journey: From Stardom to ₹2 Crore Debt and a Powerful Comeback

Actor Rajesh Kumar opened up about hitting rock bottom after quitting acting to pursue farming. Facing ₹2 crore in debt and financial ruin, he even sold vegetables outside his son’s school. His son stood proudly by him, and his family became his emotional and moral anchor.

Rajesh Kumar on Quitting Acting and Farming Failure
Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 2, 2025 18:05:27 IST

Rajesh Kumar, always remembered for his iconic role as Rosesh in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, recently opened up about a challenging time in his life—struggling with a ₹2 crore debt while having merely ₹2,500 remaining in his bank account.

In 2019, Rajesh took a bold step to quit acting and pursue his passion for farming. He wanted to prove that agriculture was not a last option, but instead a valid and respectable occupation and build a fresh image around the same. However it was not something that was destined for him. Two floods ruined his crop, and the COVID-19 lockdown drained his finances completely and he was at his lowest. Confronted with no earnings, massive debts, and a family to support, Rajesh hit his rock bottom “There was a time when I couldn’t even afford to purchase two chocolates for my children,” he said.

From TV Actor to Street Vendor: A Father’s Fight for Survival

During this phase of his life, his ego and self respect was not something that could come in between, he recounted the experience of selling vegetables outside his child’s school. His young son eagerly encouraged teachers to buy from his father, not out of pity, but with pride. “I had no money at all,” Rajesh said. “My family became my source of strength.”

Nonetheless, in the face of difficulties, Rajesh found growth. His background as a farmer gave him a deeper understanding of life’s struggles—an aspect he now weaves into his performances. “Every time I need to cry on film, I recall the day my fields caught fire,” he admitted.

His return to acting was genuinely impressive. In Saiyaara by Mohit Suri, Rajesh delivered an impressive performance alongside fresh talents Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film has exceeded ₹400 crore in earnings at the box office.

Today, Rajesh Kumar symbolizes more than just acting—he epitomizes resilience, humility, and the extraordinary strength needed to reconstruct when life breaks down.

Also Read: Meet Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda: Amritsar Girl Who Rose from Ads to Stardom

Will RBI Cut Rates Before Diwali? SBI Predicts 25 Bps Slash To Boost Credit Growth
Tirupati Police Launch QR-Enabled Press Stickers To Verify Journalists
Prajwal Revanna Gets Life Imprisonment In Rape Case: Bengaluru Special Court Verdict
Why SBI Predicts Slow Credit Growth In Banks: Are Corporates Turning To Alternative Funding?
WWE Giant Talla Tonga Scores Stunning Debut Win on SmackDown
