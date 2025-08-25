LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Coolie OTT Release: Will Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Sustain Box Office Success Amid Digital Streaming Buzz?

Coolie OTT Release: Will Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Sustain Box Office Success Amid Digital Streaming Buzz?

Rajinikanth’s Coolie is dominating theatres with massive collections, but rising buzz about its upcoming Amazon Prime Video OTT release may impact box office earnings.

Coolie OTT Release: Will Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Sustain Box Office Success Amid Digital Streaming Buzz?

Published By: Shubhi
Published: August 25, 2025 22:53:27 IST

Released on August 14, 2025, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie is an overnight sensation blockbuster that has attracted record-breaking audiences in Tamil Nadu, India, as well as globally. With packed high-octane action, drama, and whistle-worthy scenes, the movie solidifies Rajinikanth’s unparalleled box office dominance. The charisma of the superstar, combined with Lokesh’s stylish handling and powerful ensemble cast, has made theatres overflow with houseful shows.

 

Where Will Coolie Stream?

The producers have now officially made Amazon Prime Video the digital partner for Coolie. Pooja Hegde impresses in the song Monica, and Shobana in a cameo. Technically, the film’s strength lies in Anirudh Ravichander’s music, Girish Gangadharan’s cinematography, and Philomin Raj’s tight editing.

Coolie OTT Release: Will Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Sustain Box Office Success Amid Digital Streaming Buzz?

Expected OTT Release Date

Though no specific date has been announced, trade circles predict Coolie will release on Prime Video close to eight weeks after the release. Given this deadline, the OTT release should be around mid-October 2025. Until the OTT release, theaters are the sole means of enjoying Rajinikanth’s big-screen wonder.

Coolie OTT Release: Will Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Sustain Box Office Success Amid Digital Streaming Buzz?

Can OTT Affect Theatre Business?

Even as its glittering run continues, industry players warn that the round-the-clock discussion of its OTT launch may cut into box office collections. Metro audiences, in particular, might choose to wait for streaming rather than shell out premium multiplex ticket rates. Repeat viewing, a key aspect of maintaining Rajinikanth blockbusters. It may take a hit once speculation picks up on OTT.

Coolie OTT Release: Will Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Sustain Box Office Success Amid Digital Streaming Buzz?

Star-Studded Cast & Crew

Coolie has Rajinikanth sharing the screen with Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Soubin Shahir, and others, and Aamir Khan in a guest appearance. Pooja Hegde impresses in the song Monica, and Shobana in a cameo. Technically, the film’s strength lies in Anirudh Ravichander’s music, Girish Gangadharan’s cinematography, and Philomin Raj’s tight editing.

Disclaimer- The information regarding Coolie’s OTT release and box office performance is based on industry reports and may change without official confirmation.

Tags: Coolie Amazon Prime VideoCoolie digital release buzzCoolie OTT release dateCoolie streaming on Prime VideoRajinikanth Coolie box officeRajinikanth Coolie OTT release

RELATED News

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!

LATEST NEWS

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!
Coolie OTT Release: Will Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Sustain Box Office Success Amid Digital Streaming Buzz?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Coolie OTT Release: Will Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Sustain Box Office Success Amid Digital Streaming Buzz?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Coolie OTT Release: Will Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Sustain Box Office Success Amid Digital Streaming Buzz?
Coolie OTT Release: Will Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Sustain Box Office Success Amid Digital Streaming Buzz?
Coolie OTT Release: Will Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Sustain Box Office Success Amid Digital Streaming Buzz?
Coolie OTT Release: Will Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Sustain Box Office Success Amid Digital Streaming Buzz?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?