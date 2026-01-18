LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman Al Qaeda Bilal Hasan al-Jasim Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman Al Qaeda Bilal Hasan al-Jasim Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman Al Qaeda Bilal Hasan al-Jasim Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman Al Qaeda Bilal Hasan al-Jasim Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman Al Qaeda Bilal Hasan al-Jasim Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman Al Qaeda Bilal Hasan al-Jasim Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman Al Qaeda Bilal Hasan al-Jasim Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman Al Qaeda Bilal Hasan al-Jasim Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Name Their Baby Girl Parvati Paul Rao, What Does It Signify? Check First Glimpse Here

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Name Their Baby Girl Parvati Paul Rao, What Does It Signify? Check First Glimpse Here

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa revealed their baby girl’s name, Parvati Paul Rao, and shared her first glimpse on social media, marking a joyful milestone for the actor couple.

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Name Their Baby Girl Parvati Paul Rao, What Does It Signify? Check First Glimpse Here

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Last updated: January 18, 2026 13:48:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Name Their Baby Girl Parvati Paul Rao, What Does It Signify? Check First Glimpse Here

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have posted a lovely update by disclosing the name of their baby girl along with her first look on Instagram.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Couple Welcomes Baby Daughter on Marriage Anniversary

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s firstborn, a daughter, was born on November 15, 2025, coinciding with their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple shared an emotional note celebrating the birth and expressing gratitude and joy for such a special day.

You Might Be Interested In

“We cannot be happier. God has given us a daughter… The best gift from God on our 4th wedding anniversary,” read their message.

 

Name Importance

Parvati, named after the Hindu goddess who represents the same characteristics of strength and devotion, combines with Paul from Patralekhaa’s origin and Rao from Rajkummar’s family tree, thus merging cultural heritage. The fans rejoiced on social media, sending their blessings and praising the beautiful choice as a symbol of power and grace.

 

Baby Girl Named Parvati Paul Rao

The couple made the announcement of their daughter’s name with a joint post on Instagram. The post read, “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing,” followed by her name – Parvati Paul Rao (पार्वती पॉल राव). Fans and other celebrities took over the comments section with their love and congratulations.




Patralekhaa on Motherhood and Rajkummar as a Father

Before, Patralekhaa disclosed that she would probably take a break from work for six to seven months after delivery. She praised Rajkummar’s support in the interview, calling him a “perfect partner” and showing her confidence that he would be a great father.

 

Work Front Updates

On the professional front, Patralekhaa acted in the film Phule, in which she co-starred with Pratik Gandhi as Savitribai Phule. Rajkummar Rao had a recent appearance in Maalik and will soon be seen in the Netflix film Toaster, along with Sanya Malhotra.

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 12:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: baby girl nameBollywood couplecelebrity baby newsfirst glimpseParvati Paul RaoPatralekhaarajkummar raoRajkummar Rao daughter

RELATED News

‘India Is My Inspiration, Never Wished to Cause Pain’: AR Rahman Responds to Backlash, Says His Comments Were Misunderstood Over ‘Communal Bias’ Remark

Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna Makes Tollywood Debut With Telugu Film ‘Mahakali’: What We Know So Far

Box Office Report: Dhurandhar Crosses ₹800 Crore Mark, New Releases Vir Das’s Happy Patel, Pulkit Sharma’s Rahu Ketu Disappoints

‘I Felt So Humiliated..Cried In My Car’: Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Being Refused Masaba Gupta Saree For Ram Janmbhoomi, Calls Out AR Rahman For Rejecting ‘Emergency’

Ram Charan Goes Into Beast Mode Ahead Of Telugu Sports Drama ‘Peddi’ Shoot; Exclusive Look REVEALED

LATEST NEWS

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, Significance of Magha Amavasya, What Not to Do to Attract Money, Wealth, and Prosperity

Who Is Shri Thanedar? Meet The Indian-Origin Anti-Trump US Lawmaker Who Has Introduced ‘Abolish ICE Act,’ Here’s How He Plans To Shut It In 90 Days

Where Is Erfan Soltani? Wild Theories Claim Iranian Protestor Has Been Killed In Detention, Family Clueless About His Whereabouts

Fatima Jatoi 6-Minute 39-Seconds Video, Arohi Mim 3-minute 24-second MMS Row: Why Leaked Clips From Pakistan And Bangladesh Are Going Viral On Indian Feeds?

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Name Their Baby Girl Parvati Paul Rao, What Does It Signify? Check First Glimpse Here

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Did Shubman Gill And Virat Kohli Bring Their Own Water After Indore Tragedy? Truth Behind Viral Video Claim

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (18.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Who Is Alexei Leonov? Goa Cops Probe Russian Fire Performer In Two Murders And Another Shocking Claim — What We Know So Far

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (18.01.2026) LIVE: Dear Sunday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (18.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Name Their Baby Girl Parvati Paul Rao, What Does It Signify? Check First Glimpse Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Name Their Baby Girl Parvati Paul Rao, What Does It Signify? Check First Glimpse Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Name Their Baby Girl Parvati Paul Rao, What Does It Signify? Check First Glimpse Here
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Name Their Baby Girl Parvati Paul Rao, What Does It Signify? Check First Glimpse Here
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Name Their Baby Girl Parvati Paul Rao, What Does It Signify? Check First Glimpse Here
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Name Their Baby Girl Parvati Paul Rao, What Does It Signify? Check First Glimpse Here

QUICK LINKS