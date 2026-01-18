Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Name Their Baby Girl Parvati Paul Rao, What Does It Signify? Check First Glimpse Here

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have posted a lovely update by disclosing the name of their baby girl along with her first look on Instagram.

Couple Welcomes Baby Daughter on Marriage Anniversary

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s firstborn, a daughter, was born on November 15, 2025, coinciding with their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple shared an emotional note celebrating the birth and expressing gratitude and joy for such a special day.

“We cannot be happier. God has given us a daughter… The best gift from God on our 4th wedding anniversary,” read their message.

Name Importance

Parvati, named after the Hindu goddess who represents the same characteristics of strength and devotion, combines with Paul from Patralekhaa’s origin and Rao from Rajkummar’s family tree, thus merging cultural heritage. The fans rejoiced on social media, sending their blessings and praising the beautiful choice as a symbol of power and grace.

Baby Girl Named Parvati Paul Rao

The couple made the announcement of their daughter’s name with a joint post on Instagram. The post read, “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing,” followed by her name – Parvati Paul Rao (पार्वती पॉल राव). Fans and other celebrities took over the comments section with their love and congratulations.









Patralekhaa on Motherhood and Rajkummar as a Father

Before, Patralekhaa disclosed that she would probably take a break from work for six to seven months after delivery. She praised Rajkummar’s support in the interview, calling him a “perfect partner” and showing her confidence that he would be a great father.

Work Front Updates

On the professional front, Patralekhaa acted in the film Phule, in which she co-starred with Pratik Gandhi as Savitribai Phule. Rajkummar Rao had a recent appearance in Maalik and will soon be seen in the Netflix film Toaster, along with Sanya Malhotra.