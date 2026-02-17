LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rajpal Yadav ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case: Actor Walks Out Of Tihar Jail On Interim Bail 12 Days After Surrender, Says, 'Mujhpe Koi Bhi Aarop Hai Toh…'

Actor Rajpal Yadav walked out of Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court granted interim bail in a ₹9 crore cheque bounce and loan default case linked to his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata.

Rajpal Yadav Walks Out Of Tihar Jail 12 Days After Surrender (IMAGE:X)
Rajpal Yadav Walks Out Of Tihar Jail 12 Days After Surrender (IMAGE:X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 17, 2026 19:15:37 IST

Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case: Rajpal Yadav walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday, February 17, twelve days after turning himself in over a ₹9 crore cheque bounce and loan default case.

Rajpal Yadav walks out of jail 

The Delhi High Court gave him interim bail on Monday, so he’s out for now, but the legal fight tied to his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata isn’t over yet.

Right after his release, Rajpal interacted with the media. He thanked the court and everyone who stood by him. “I’ll hit 30 years in Bollywood in 2027. People all over India, kids, old folks, everyone are with me. The love I’ve got from the whole country, from Bollywood, means a lot. If anyone has questions about me, I’m here to answer. Thank you, High Court,” he said.

Yadav added, “This story started in 2012-13. Everybody in Indian cinema was with me. I will follow the court proceedings.” He also shared that he will be available for any court proceedings if he has any allegations on him. 

Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case

Even though the court granted bail on Monday, he had to wait a bit longer for the paperwork and verification to finish up.

Rajpal surrendered at Tihar on February 5, after the court shot down his request for more time to pay up. The original loan was ₹5 crore, but with interest and penalties, it’s ballooned to almost ₹9 crore.

After Rajpal’s bail, businessman Madhav Gopal Agrawal, who loaned him the money, finally spoke out. He told News Pinch he first met Rajpal through MP Mithilesh Kumar Katheria. Back then, Rajpal said his film Ata Pata Laapata needed urgent funds or it’d all fall apart.

Agrawal said he hesitated at first, but then Rajpal’s wife, Radha, sent emotional messages asking for help. He eventually agreed, though he’d borrowed money from others to make it happen. Agrawal remembers even breaking down in front of Rajpal, desperate for answers about repayment.

Rajpal Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from Murli Projects Pvt Ltd in Delhi back in 2010 to finance his first film as a director, Ata Pata Laapata. The movie flopped, and he couldn’t pay back the loan. To make things worse, seven cheques he gave later bounced.

Rajpal Yadav case: What happened in 2019 and 2024

Things got messy in court. By April 2018, a magisterial court found Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha, guilty. He landed a six-month jail sentence. Early in 2019, the sessions court agreed with the conviction, so Yadav took the case to the Delhi High Court to appeal.

Jump to 2024, the court told the Bollywood actor to make a real effort to pay back what he owed. But by February 2026, after breaking his promises to repay multiple times, the court finally ordered him to surrender.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 7:15 PM IST
