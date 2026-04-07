Rajpal Yadav Viral Video: Actor Mocked By Saurabh Dwivedi At Screen Awards 2026, Salman Khan Extends Support

Actor Rajpal Yadav has been making headlines after being mocked by veteran journalist Saurabh Dwivedi at a recent award function. During his hosting segment, Saurabh took a dig at Rajpal over his alleged ₹9 crore cheque-bounce case. However, it was the actor’s graceful response that won him widespread admiration on social media.

Rajpal Yadav mocked during awards event

At the recently held Chetak Screen Awards 2026, Rajpal was present alongside several celebrities. During a segment hosted by Saurabh Dwivedi, Rajpal spoke about global chaos and fluctuating currencies. Responding to his remarks, Saurabh made a sarcastic comment, indirectly referencing the actor’s financial issues.

Rajpal Yadav’s dignified response wins hearts

The remark drew laughter across the venue, with many celebrities reacting to the moment. However, it was Rajpal’s composed and dignified response that stood out. Instead of showing discomfort or anger, he smiled and laughed it off, saying, “At least hear the issue once — I only want to hear the issue.” His calm handling of the situation earned him praise, with many calling him the true star of the evening.

Rajpal Yadav handled Saurabh Dwivedi’s mockery in a dignified manner

Saurabh’s remark about Rajpal Yadav sparked laughter across the venue, with several celebrities seen smiling. However, it was Rajpal’s composed and dignified reaction that truly stood out. Despite the distasteful nature of the comment, he chose to stay calm, smiling and even laughing it off with grace, saying ‘Masla toh sunlo ek baar, main toh masla hi sunna chahta hoon.’

After Rajpal Yadav was publicly mocked over his financial situation, Salman Khan stepped forward in support of his co-star, assuring that Rajpal will continue to receive work and be well-compensated. The incident occurred at the Screen Awards 2026, where Saurabh Dwivedi took a dig at the actor over his alleged ₹9 crore debt and cheque-bounce case, saying, “Dollar-rupaya kitna bhi upar-neeche ho jaye, aapko paisa utna hi dena jitne ka udhaar hai.” Although Yadav took the comment sportingly and reacted with maturity, netizens got furious and brutally trolled Saurabh for it.

Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho , kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega . Hakikat yeh hai .

Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow… pic.twitter.com/CzE86CCYXH — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 7, 2026

Taking words of Saurabh, Salman wrote on X, “Kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega. Hakikat yeh hai.” On X, he dropped a long tweet with Rajpal’s pic from the award night, and wrote, “Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho, kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega. Hakikat yeh hai.’

‘Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow mai kuch nikal aata hai ,dena hi hai toh dimag mai rakho dil se kaam karo , dollar upar ho ya neeche kya farak padta hai dena toh India mai hi hai @rajpalofficial,’ he further adds.

What is Rajpal Yadav’s cheque-bounce case?

Rajpal Yadav’s legal troubles date back to 2010, when he took a loan of ₹5 crore from a Delhi-based company, Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd., to finance his 2012 directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. However, the film failed at the box office, leaving the actor unable to repay the loan.

In April 2018, a magisterial court convicted Rajpal and his wife, Radha Yadav, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act after seven cheques issued to the lender bounced. He was subsequently sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment.

Although the conviction was upheld later that year, his legal challenges continued to mount. The outstanding amount reportedly increased from ₹5 crore to ₹9 crore. By October 2025, Rajpal had deposited ₹75 lakh through two demand drafts, but a significant portion of the dues remained unpaid.

On February 5, 2026, he surrendered to authorities at Tihar Jail to serve his six-month sentence. During this time, the actor also made an emotional appeal, revealing that he was facing severe financial difficulties. Following his plea, several members of the film industry stepped forward to extend their support.

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