Home > Entertainment > Ram Charan Arrives Barefoot at Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Reception —Was It Part of a Wedding Ritual or Religious Act?

Ram Charan Arrives Barefoot at Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Reception —Was It Part of a Wedding Ritual or Religious Act?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Reception: Ram Charan stood out and became the center of attention after arriving at the venue barefoot with his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, sparking curiosity among fans and guests.

Ram Charan Arrives Barefoot at Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Reception. Photos: X
Ram Charan Arrives Barefoot at Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Reception. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 6, 2026 09:36:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ram Charan Arrives Barefoot at Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Reception —Was It Part of a Wedding Ritual or Religious Act?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception, held in Hyderabad on March 5, 2026, drew significant attention and turned into a star-studded affair. Several prominent figures from the South Indian film industry attended the celebration. 

Among them, Ram Charan stood out and became the center of attention after arriving at the venue barefoot with his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, sparking curiosity among fans and guests. 

Why Ram Charan Arrives Barefoot at Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Reception 

Ram Charan, who recently welcomed twins, was seen barefoot, which quickly caught people’s attention and sparked discussion on social media. 

The reason behind it is linked to a religious observance. The actor is currently fasting as part of preparations for his pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. A devoted follower of Lord Ayyappa, Ram is reportedly observing the traditional pre-pilgrimage fast before visiting the shrine. 

What Ritual Ram Charan Follows? 

For those unfamiliar with the ritual, devotees preparing for the Sabarimala pilgrimage follow strict practices for 30 to 41 days. During this period, they wear black saffron clothing, maintain a strictly vegetarian diet, and follow a disciplined routine of prayer. Walking barefoot is also an important part of the vow, symbolising humility and devotion. 

This spiritual commitment is believed to be the reason why Ram Charan chose simplicity over flashy attire while attending Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding reception. 

Ram Charan Once Seen Barefoot at Oscars 

Ram Charan is a devoted follower of Lord Ayyappa and has often been seen attending public events barefoot as part of his religious observances. In 2022, the actor reportedly undertook a 41-day fast as a vow (mannat) for his ailing dog before visiting the temple. 

He was also seen walking barefoot at Hyderabad airport in 2023 while heading to the Oscars, where his film RRR had received a nomination. During her period as well, the actor was observing a fast linked to his spiritual practices. 

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 9:36 AM IST
Ram Charan Arrives Barefoot at Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Reception —Was It Part of a Wedding Ritual or Religious Act?

QUICK LINKS