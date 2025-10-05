LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ranbir Kapoor-Rajkumar Hirani Film Delayed; Director Shifts Focus To Aamir Khan's Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic First

Ranbir Kapoor-Rajkumar Hirani Film Delayed; Director Shifts Focus To Aamir Khan’s Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic First

The highly-anticipated Ranbir Kapoor-Rajkumar Hirani film is on hold due to Ranbir’s packed schedule. Hirani now prioritizes Aamir Khan’s Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, set to begin in January 2026, marking a prestigious new chapter in Hindi cinema.

Ranbir Kapoor-Rajkumar Hirani Project Delayed; Director Focuses on Aamir Khan’s Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic (Pc: X/IMDB)
Ranbir Kapoor-Rajkumar Hirani Project Delayed; Director Focuses on Aamir Khan’s Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic (Pc: X/IMDB)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 5, 2025 12:01:37 IST

Ranbir Kapoor-Rajkumar Hirani Film Delayed; Director Shifts Focus To Aamir Khan’s Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic First

The highly-awaited cinematic reunion between the illustrious blockbuster director Rajkumar Hirani and the current top draw of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, has now been officially put on hold. After the massive success of Sanju, both the actors were gearing up for another project rumoured to be a biopic of an athlete, but now there are steady delays for the film, which may now even stretch till 2027.

With Hirani’s priority shift, the way is now open to lure him back for a third collaboration with another superstar Aamir Khan, as the team are now getting set to begin work on the epic biopic of the founding father of Indian cinema Dadasaheb Phalke. Phalke being immediately addressed indicates a major shift in the director’s plan, wherein one cherished project is being fast-tracked while the other awaits a fitting window!

Ranbir’s Packed Slate

The shoot for the Hirani-Kapoor project is reportedly being postponed due to the busy schedule of Ranbir Kapoor.Ranbir Kapoor has an impressive line-up of high-profile films, starting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Love and War.His next commitment is to the demanding schedule for the second part of Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana.

Given this, the director and actor decided to “park” their reunion for a time when the collaboration can be focused enough to live up to the success of Sanju. Thus, the project is delayed strategically for a much grander return once Ranbir is done with his commitments.

Aamir’s Pioneer Project

With the Ranbir project having been paused, Rajkumar Hirani now wants to concentrate fully on the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke, which will see Aamir Khan as the lead, portraying the ‘Father of Indian Cinema’. Reports say Aamir has entered into an extensive preparation phase, which includes the growth of his look for the character and preparation for workshops, which are expected to commence in December.

The film is expected to roll cameras officially in January 2026. The cinematic offering on Dadasaheb Phalke is considered by every stakeholder as a project worthy of the grand and heartwarming sensibilities of Hirani, marking a watershed and prestigious juncture in his as well as Aamir Khan’s career.

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 12:01 PM IST
Tags: Rajkumar Hirani, ranbir kapoor

QUICK LINKS