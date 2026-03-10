LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Welcome Baby Girl Three Years After Marriage, Here's How They First Met And Fell In Love, A Look At Their Relationship Timeline

Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Welcome Baby Girl Three Years After Marriage, Here's How They First Met And Fell In Love, A Look At Their Relationship Timeline

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, have joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram (Photo: IG)
Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 10, 2026 17:13:34 IST

Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Welcome Baby Girl Three Years After Marriage, Here’s How They First Met And Fell In Love, A Look At Their Relationship Timeline

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, have joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Recently, Randeep shared the delightful news on social media, assuring fans that both mother and daughter are healthy and doing well.

The couple revealed on Instagram that their daughter was born on a day already steeped in meaning for the family. Remarkably, she shares her birthday with Randeep’s father, Ranbir Hooda, making it a double celebration for the Hooda household.

Sharing the pictures of their newborn baby girl, the couple wrote in the caption, “दादा अर पोती नै जन्मदिन की घणिए बधाई. Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly – Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love.” 

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding was a celebration of love and tradition, though their journey together wasn’t always straightforward. In a recent interview, Lin reflected on how their relationship began in 2011 and grew stronger during the COVID-19 lockdown, ultimately culminating in their culturally rich Manipuri wedding in November 2023.

Lin Laishram Remembers Meeting Randeep Hooda in 2011

Speaking with Hauterrfly, Lin recalled the first time she encountered Randeep Hooda—a meeting that would lay the foundation for their lasting bond. “We met in 2011,” she shared. “I had just returned from New York, where I was still modeling, and I wanted to pursue acting. I went to Naseeruddin Shah sir’s production house, and that’s where I met him.”

Randeep offered his help without hesitation. “One day he guided me with casting directors and what I should be doing. That was our first conversation. I felt he was very genuine,” Lin said. “He helped me immediately, without even asking what I could do for him.”

While many relationships take time to develop, Lin revealed that she felt an instant connection. “A very strange feeling came over me when I first saw him… I felt like I already knew him. I felt very comfortable around him—there was something about him that just put me at ease,” she explained. Though the pair were still exploring the nature of their relationship, she admitted, “We were a bit confused about what this was, so we were trying to figure things out.”

COVID 19: The Pandemic as a Turning Point

The couple’s relationship took a significant step forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. “During that time, we actually started living together,” Lin said. “I wasn’t used to living with someone, and neither was he, so there was a lot of adjustment.” Despite the challenges, they discovered comfort and stability in each other. “But both of us felt so at ease during COVID-19—we kept saying, ‘arey, yeh toh acha hai,’” she recalled with a smile. “We found our home and peace in each other during that time.”

Navigating Doubts and Cultural Expectations

Lin also opened up about her initial hesitations regarding marriage—not because of Randeep, but due to cultural pressures. “I wanted to get married, but I wasn’t sure if this was the right person, especially when you marry later in life, there’s a lot going on in your head,” she explained. She added, “My parents would say, ‘get married to a Manipuri boy,’ while Randeep’s parents would insist, ‘you should only marry into a Jaat family.’”

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 5:13 PM IST
Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Welcome Baby Girl Three Years After Marriage, Here’s How They First Met And Fell In Love, A Look At Their Relationship Timeline

