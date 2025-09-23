Rani Mukherji Wins National Award For Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, The Brave Scene of Breast Pumping Was An Eye Opener

Rani Mukerji recently received the National Award for her outstanding performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The film, directed by Ashima Chibber, tells the story of a mother living in Norway whose children are taken away by the country’s child welfare authorities. Rani’s emotional depth and intensity brought the character to life.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers Actor Rani Mukerji with the National Film Award for the Best Actress in a Leading Role for her life ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/p4Tv1e1wbK — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

Critics and audiences praised her ability to portray a mother’s pain, courage, and resilience. The film explores the challenges of parenting abroad and the legal and emotional struggles of families facing intervention by child welfare systems in foreign countries.

The Brave Breast Pump Scene

In an interview, director Ashima Chibber spoke about Rani Mukerji’s breast pumping scene in the film. She called Rani “brave” for agreeing to perform the intimate and sensitive scene, which highlighted the real challenges faced by mothers. The scene added authenticity and emotional weight to the story, giving audiences a glimpse of the struggles mothers endure while balancing their children’s needs and personal dignity. ‘

TRAILER ALERT – MRS. CHATTERJEE VS NORWAY Mrs. Chatterjee’s fight against an entire nation to reunite with her children is now #DeshKaMatter.#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway trailer out now.

Coming to #PVR on 17th March 2023.#RaniMukerji #JimSarbh #NeenaGupta #EmmayEntertainment pic.twitter.com/9RFH7ke9e8 — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) February 23, 2023

The director emphasized that Rani’s commitment elevated the film’s message about motherhood and courage in the face of systemic challenges.

Audience and Critical Reactions

Audiences appreciated Rani Mukerji’s realistic portrayal of a mother fighting for her children. Critics highlighted the breast pumping scene as a powerful moment that opened discussions about maternal challenges and the emotional toll of losing custody. Rani’s performance has inspired many, demonstrating the courage required to face societal and legal pressures. The film’s release created conversations about parental rights, cultural differences, and the importance of empathy in child welfare cases.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber, focuses on parental rights and motherhood in an international setting. Ashima praised Rani Mukerji for her dedication and said the film would encourage discussions about mothers’ struggles worldwide. The film has received multiple accolades and continues to attract viewers for its emotional storytelling and strong performances.

