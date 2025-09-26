Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur starrer 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' teaser out, film to release in Oct

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): The teaser for the black comedy thriller ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli,’ which stars Rashika Dugal and Arjun Mathur, is out now.

The 39-second teaser, shared on Thursday, offers viewers a glimpse into a story unfolding over the course of a single evening. It’s being described as a Hitchcock-style thriller with a sharp dose of dark humour.

The teaser kicks off with a mysterious trunk that sets off a chain of chilling events once it is opened. While the characters initially appear to joke and laugh, things quickly spiral into something darker and more dangerous.

The cast also includes Paresh Pahuja and Tanmay Dhanania, alongside Dugal and Mathur.

The film marks Anshuman Jha’s directorial debut. In a press release, Jha shared his thoughts on his first directorial project, saying, “Firsts are always special for they only happen once. First teaser of my first directorial. Every Haveli has its secrets, dropping the teaser of “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli” feels like opening the door to a world I’ve lived with — dark, mischievous, unforgettable. Can’t wait for you to step in and get surprised.”

The movie was shot entirely in the UK using a single-lens approach, making it the first mainstream Indian film of its kind. It has already made the rounds at international festivals, including its world premiere at Melbourne and a screening at Europe’s biggest genre festival, Razor Reel Flanders. It also earned Anshuman Jha the Best Director award at the UK Asian Film Festival in 2024.

Produced by Golden Ratio Films and First Ray Films, and presented by Max Marketing Limited, the project was written by Bikas Mishra. The film explores themes of identity and belonging while mixing suspense, humour, and historical undertones.

The film is set to hit theatres on October 10 and will clash with Varun Dhawan’s ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, which is scheduled to release on October 2. (ANI)

