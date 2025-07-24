Ravi Kishan’s Surprising Bedtime Ritual With Wife Preeti Goes Viral

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan recently shared a very intimate ritual which has won the hearts of many and initiated discussions about love, respect, and humility in relationships. On a real-life chat on The Great Kapil Sharma Show, the Bhojpuri actor revealed to the truth that he greets his wife every night before sleeping by touching her feet.

He said that the ritual reminds him to stay humble and puts her enormous influence in his life into perspective. He also stated that ‘Aaj Jo bhi hoon, unki wajah se hoon’, his throat constricted with emotion. Despite his well-known macho on-screen demeanour and strong political attitude, his timidity with his wife, Preeti Kishan, off-screen is a different side of the same coin. It’s not a ritual or practice for him; it’s about sincere thanks and respect.

Ravi Kishan Marriage Ritual: A Way of Respect

In Indian culture, touching feet is a manifestation of great respect. Ravi Kishan’s commitment to introducing this ancient practice to his own life, particularly to his wedding day, is a very strong message about honoring your partner, regardless of cultural roles or conventional gendered expectations.

In a world where public figures always brag about epic acts of romance, Kishan’s modesty is almost exemplary. He shared with us how his wife supported him in his early struggles, endured him in his period when he had nothing, and continues to be his rock even today. This evening habit is how he thanks her for her sacrifices and grounds himself in gratitude.

Even today, as an MP and a film star, Ravi Kishan affirms that it is this little but significant step that keeps their relationship strong and healthy.

Ravi Kishan on Wife Preeti: The Silent Strength Behind His Success

While Preeti Kishan prefers not to be a celebrity, Ravi tends to attribute her publicly as his emotional pillar. He divulged that while struggling, Preeti managed the home, brought up their children, and provided him with enough space to develop his career.

“She never asked anything in return. So, at least I can demonstrate to her every day how much she means to me,” he asserted.

This sad admission is a reminder that sometimes love does not necessarily have to shout. Sometimes it simply requires a single quiet act of submission done every evening—to form an enduring connection.

