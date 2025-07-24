LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger
Live TV
TRENDING |
Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger
Home > Entertainment > Ravi Kishan’s Surprising Bedtime Ritual With Wife Preeti Goes Viral

Ravi Kishan’s Surprising Bedtime Ritual With Wife Preeti Goes Viral

Ravi Kishan revealed he touches his wife Preeti's feet every night as a gesture of gratitude and respect. He credits her unwavering support during his struggles and says this humble ritual keeps their bond strong and grounded in love.

Ravi Kishan’s nightly gesture of love and respect.
Ravi Kishan’s nightly gesture of love and respect.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 24, 2025 11:44:52 IST

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan recently shared a very intimate ritual which has won the hearts of many and initiated discussions about love, respect, and humility in relationships. On a real-life chat on The Great Kapil Sharma Show, the Bhojpuri actor revealed to the truth that he greets his wife every night before sleeping by touching her feet.

He said that the ritual reminds him to stay humble and puts her enormous influence in his life into perspective. He also stated that ‘Aaj Jo bhi hoon, unki wajah se hoon’, his throat constricted with emotion. Despite his well-known macho on-screen demeanour and strong political attitude, his timidity with his wife, Preeti Kishan, off-screen is a different side of the same coin. It’s not a ritual or practice for him; it’s about sincere thanks and respect.

Ravi Kishan Marriage Ritual: A Way of Respect

In Indian culture, touching feet is a manifestation of great respect. Ravi Kishan’s commitment to introducing this ancient practice to his own life, particularly to his wedding day, is a very strong message about honoring your partner, regardless of cultural roles or conventional gendered expectations.

In a world where public figures always brag about epic acts of romance, Kishan’s modesty is almost exemplary. He shared with us how his wife supported him in his early struggles, endured him in his period when he had nothing, and continues to be his rock even today. This evening habit is how he thanks her for her sacrifices and grounds himself in gratitude.

Even today, as an MP and a film star, Ravi Kishan affirms that it is this little but significant step that keeps their relationship strong and healthy.

Ravi Kishan on Wife Preeti: The Silent Strength Behind His Success

While Preeti Kishan prefers not to be a celebrity, Ravi tends to attribute her publicly as his emotional pillar. He divulged that while struggling, Preeti managed the home, brought up their children, and provided him with enough space to develop his career.

“She never asked anything in return. So, at least I can demonstrate to her every day how much she means to me,” he asserted.

This sad admission is a reminder that sometimes love does not necessarily have to shout. Sometimes it simply requires a single quiet act of submission done every evening—to form an enduring connection.

Also Read: Ravi Kishan Replaces Sanjay Dutt In ‘Son of Sardaar 2,’ Actor Spills Shocking Tea

Tags: Preeti Kishanravi kishanRavi Kishan marriage ritual

RELATED News

Janhvi Kapoor’s Tollywood Era: Pay Soars For Peddi & AA22 After Five Crore Devara Paycheck
Nushrratt Bharuccha Exposes Bollywood’s Gender Gap Behind The Glamour With Vanity Unfair
A Decade Of Devotion: Nitesh Tiwari’s Meticulous 10 Years Journey To Craft ‘Ramayana’
Vaani Kapoor Breaks Silence On War 2 Snub: ‘When There’s Tiger, There’s Me Too !’
Janhvi Kapoor Slams Brutal Assault At Thane Clinic: ‘Shame On Us As a Society’

LATEST NEWS

This Indian Town Tops the Charts for Extra-Marital Affairs- You Won’t Believe Who’s No. 2!
Joao Felix Set for Benfica Homecoming?
Silver Price Today Drops To ₹1,18,000/kg: Is the Correction Temporary Or Trend Shift?
2006 Mumbai Blast Case: Supreme Court Stays Bombay HC Judgement Acquitted All 12 Accused
Ravi Kishan’s Surprising Bedtime Ritual With Wife Preeti Goes Viral
Who Is Anil Ambani And What Is His Net Worth? ED Raids His Mumbai Premises
Toto Wolff Quiets Max Verstappen Noise With Clear 2026 Focus
Thailand Carries Out Airstrikes On Cambodian Military Targets Amid Escalating Border Dispute
BIG: ED Raid On The Premises Of Anil Ambani Mumbai
Will Impeachment Proceedings Start A Fresh Government -Judiciary Face Off?
Ravi Kishan’s Surprising Bedtime Ritual With Wife Preeti Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ravi Kishan’s Surprising Bedtime Ritual With Wife Preeti Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ravi Kishan’s Surprising Bedtime Ritual With Wife Preeti Goes Viral
Ravi Kishan’s Surprising Bedtime Ritual With Wife Preeti Goes Viral
Ravi Kishan’s Surprising Bedtime Ritual With Wife Preeti Goes Viral
Ravi Kishan’s Surprising Bedtime Ritual With Wife Preeti Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?