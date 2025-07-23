Ravi Kishan Replaces Sanjay Dutt In ‘Son of Sardaar 2,’ Actor Spills Shocking Tea

At this point, Son of Sardaar 2 has stole the Bollywood limelight with its upcoming release on August 1, 2025. Amid the release preparations, the shocking revelation of Ravi Kishan replacing Sanjay Dutt’s character has buzzed the entertainment industry. At the film’s trailer launch, the Bhojpuri superstar dropped juicy details about snagging the coveted role, leaving fans in a frenzy. Here’s the spicy scoop on this casting shake-up!

Sanjay’s Visa Fiasco: The Door Opens for Ravi

Picture this: Sanjay Dutt, the OG bad boy of Bollywood, was all set to reprise his iconic role as Billu in Son of Sardaar 2. But fate had other plans! Sources reveal that Dutt’s UK visa was rejected due to his 1993 arrest, derailing his plans to shoot in London. Enter Ravi Kishan, who got a call from Ajay Devgn himself.

“I was stressed,” Ravi admitted at the trailer launch, “Sanjay Dutt is a cult icon, and filling his shoes was no joke!” But with Ajay’s trust, Ravi grabbed the chance to play a fiery Sardaar villain, adding his own masala to the role.

Ravi’s Sardaar Swagger: A New King in Town?

Ravi Kishan isn’t just replacing Sanjay; he’s rewriting the script with his larger-than-life persona. At the trailer launch, he teased fans, saying, “You’ve seen me in many avatars, but as a Sardaar from Bihar, I’m bringing something special!”

Sources say Ravi’s performance is a heady mix of menace and charm, stealing the show in the climax, thanks to Ajay’s generous direction. “Ajay sir told the director to keep the camera on me,” Ravi gushed on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Is this the moment Ravi becomes Bollywood’s new villain supreme?

Sanjay’s Shadow Looms: A Cameo Comeback?

Hold your popcorn—Sanjay Dutt isn’t entirely out of the picture! Insiders whisper that despite Ravi taking the lead antagonist role, Sanjay might still pop up in a sizzling cameo, shot in India to bypass his visa woes. “Ajay is determined to keep Sanju in the franchise,” a source spilled, hinting at a juicy teaser for a potential Son of Sardaar 3. Will Sanjay’s Don avatar outshine Ravi’s Sardaar? The Bollywood battle is heating up.

Also Read: Is This Vaani Kapoor’s Boldest Role Yet? ‘Mandala Murders’ Becomes Her Game-Changer