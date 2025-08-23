Reema Kagti And Sonakshi Sinha Reunite For Dahaad 2, Filming Kicks Off December 2025

Fans of Dahaad, the critically successful series can indeed celebrate as it has now been confirmed that a second season is underway. The much-awaited show will bring actor Sonakshi Sinha back together with creator Reema Kagti who produced a riveting story in the first run. Their pairing was also a commercial success and Sinha supposedly pulled off one of the best performances of her career as the willful sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati. Reports say the script for the new season is complete and shooting will soon commence.

The second season is likely to go further into the social questions that the first season was so based on. As a new villain has been put in place, the show is about to serve a hair-raising cat and mouse game, and the audience will be strapped to their seats. The show is slated to get back to Amazon Prime video which has become the face of Indian suspense thrillers.

Dahaad 2 Production And Plot

The sequel to Dahaad will start shooting in December 2025. Although Sonakshi Sinha is set to once again play her part, that of the new antagonist is now under creation. The first season has been praised because of its powerful villain, and creators will recruit another such powerful actor to work opposite Sinha. Similar to its predecessor, the plot will be a social thriller that examines relevant concerns in Indian society.

The new season will establish the follow-up given to Anjali Bhaati through her upheaval of challenges in the job as well as the societal prejudice that she undergoes. What makes the show so strong is that it pairs an exciting crime procedural with a commentary on caste, patriarchy and the human condition that is truly powerful.

The Return of Anjali Bhaati In Dahaad 2

Her role as Anjali Bhaati, portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha was a giveaway to her and it has shown that she has the capacity to change the role and invent herself to suit that role. And the fact that she is again here to play the role is one of the most thrilling things in the new season. The aspect of Anjali Bhaati, as a character, relating familiarly to the audience, is the fact that she is a strong-willed, independent woman who will not relent to pursue justice despite facing a system of discrimination.

The move to replicate the use of her character as the pivotal point proves that the creators are interested in holding onto the success that came out of the first one. It is projection time and the production is facing the spotlight as the filming is due to commence shortly.

