LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser Unveils Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa In Obsessive Love Saga

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser Unveils Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa In Obsessive Love Saga

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser Out: The teaser of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa promises a passionate tale of love, heartbreak, and obsession. With sizzling chemistry and intense emotions, the Diwali release blends romance with dark undertones, making it one of Bollywood’s most anticipated films

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat teaser unveils passion and heartbreak
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat teaser unveils passion and heartbreak

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: August 22, 2025 16:30:15 IST

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser: The long-awaited teaser of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has been released, and it is full of wild passions, heartbreak, and a love so deliciously close to insanity. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in their acting debuts, the film seems like a radical change of the general style of Bollywood romances. 

A very short yet very effective teaser directed by Milap Milan Zaveri suggests that the initial story dealing with a lively, almost magical, relationship, will soon fall into the depths of a more obsessive nature. The imagery is videographic as in it evokes a feeling of a struggle between the characters and an underlying state of longing. 

The tagline- “Iss Diwali, diye hi nahi, Dil bhi jalenge” (This Diwali, not just lamps, but hearts will also burn) is indicative of the fact that this is a story where love and hatred are bound to come into a head-on collision, with devastating consequences.



Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Story

The teaser gives hints of love that is abounding, perhaps unilateral. Harshvardhan Rane who has always played intense roles plays this character who is madly in love and will do anything just to be with the woman he loves. 

His character on the other hand appears to be being pushed away by Sonam Bajwa, her facial expressions show mixed faces of rejection and grievousness. That is going to create a very interesting confrontation: what is an avid lover to do when his sole object of affection turns out to be full of hate? Directed by Nikhil Soni, the movie produced by Anshul Garg under the banner of Play DMF, appears set to look into the mental processes of unrequited love and the fine line between devotion and obsession. 

This depth with the theme is what will certainly attract more viewers than those who seek the classical romantic cinema.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: The Harshvardhan-Sonam Chemistry

The other most discussed part of the teaser is the sizzling chemistry between Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. They match well and have already thrilled the audience. The teaser is an effective show of their strong on-screen presence as every moment of sharing a laugh, the expression of anguish, a single stare can tell a lot. 

They know how to alternate between light comedy and dramatic conflicts, and it is the key to the success of the movie. The director Milap Zaveri has made it a target that their chemistry forms the centre of this passionate love story, and the teaser proves him true in his claim. This Set to release on October 21 st, on the occasion of Diwali, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will be a movie most likely to touch heartstrings and leave an impression on the mind.

Also Read: Baaghi 4’s ‘Bahli Sohni’ Drops! Harnaaz Sandhu’s Bollywood Debut Steals Tiger Shroff’s Thunder, Watch Now

Tags: Ek Deewane Ki DeewaniyatEk Deewane Ki Deewaniyat teaserHarshvardhan Rane Sonam Bajwa movie

RELATED News

Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
‘Change Behind The Bushes’: Karisma Kapoor’s Candid Look At Vintage Bollywood
This Actress Lives in a Chawl Even After Marrying Husband With Net Worth of Rs 10000 Crore

LATEST NEWS

Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies
Gaza City Faces Famine and Violence as Israeli Military Strikes and Gunfire Kill 33
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser Unveils Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa In Obsessive Love Saga

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser Unveils Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa In Obsessive Love Saga

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser Unveils Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa In Obsessive Love Saga
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser Unveils Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa In Obsessive Love Saga
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser Unveils Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa In Obsessive Love Saga
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser Unveils Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa In Obsessive Love Saga

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?