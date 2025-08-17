LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Meet Bollywood's Richest Star Kid Net Worth Rs 3130 Crore, Lives a Lavish Lifestyle, His Name is…

When we think of Bollywood star kids, we often imagine big luxury cars, private jets, glamorous life. But one star kid stands far above the rest, not just in fame, beauty, or privilege, he even has staggering wealth.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 17, 2025 12:54:28 IST

When we think of Bollywood star kids, we often imagine big luxury cars, private jets, glamorous life. But one star kid stands far above the rest, not just in fame, beauty, or privilege, he even has staggering wealth. Let’s discuss this famous star kid who is living a lavish lifestyle with a successful acting career. 

Being born into one of Bollywood’s most influential families, he still established his space in the audience’s hearts. He is none other than Hrithik Roshan, who is making waves across the world through his big-budget movie War 2, directed by Ayan Mukherji. Alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan’s movie War 2 has already made a Rs 33 crore box office collection in India on day 3. 

Hrithik Roshan- Richest Bollywood Kid 

According to the GQ India reports, Hrithik Roshan is among the richest star kid in Indian cinema. Beating popular celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor as his net worth is Rs 31,30 crore. 

Hrithik Roshan’s Acting Legacy 

 Hrithik Roshan made his acting debut with the movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, in 2000, was one of the directorial works of his father, Rajesh Roshan. The movie was a box office hit and made Hrithik an overnight star. And later, there was no going back for him, he gave back-to-back hits, including Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and much more. 

Hrithik Roshan’s Total Net Worth 

As per the reports of Financial Express, Hrithik Roshan’s fitness and active lifestyle brand HRX is estimated to be Rs 7,300 crore. Not only this he also collaborated with many brands like Cure.fit, Rado, Mountain Dew, Paragon, etc. 

Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 Box Office Collection

Ayan Mukherji’s War 2 is made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, making it one of the most expensive movies in Bollywood. Not even in India, but War 2 is making waves overseas as well. The box office collection in the US is $2.4 million (Rs 20.47 crore). The Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer movie is giving tough competition to Rajnikanth’s movie Coolie. 

Tags: Hrithik Roshankiara advaniriches star kidrichest kid in bollywoodWar 2war 2 box office collectionwar 2 box office collection day3war 2 hrithik Roshanwar 2 jr ntr

