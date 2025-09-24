LIVE TV
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
Home > Entertainment > Ricky Pond’s Energetic ‘Dholida’ Navratri Dance Goes Viral, Winning Hearts Of Desi Fans Everywhere

American influencer Ricky Pond wows Indian fans with his energetic Navratri dance on the trending song “Dholida.” His Bollywood-style moves, infectious energy, and love for Indian culture make the viral performance a true cultural bridge celebrated worldwide.

Ricky Pond’s Energetic ‘Dholida’ Navratri Dance Wins Hearts (Pc: Instagram)
Ricky Pond’s Energetic ‘Dholida’ Navratri Dance Wins Hearts (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 24, 2025 11:39:50 IST

Ricky Pond, who is an influencer in America, this time has again brought all his Indian fans to his feet with a super energetic dance performance on the trending song “Dholida.” It befits the ongoing Navratri festivities, bursting with his characteristic infectious energy and surprisingly accurate Bollywood-style dances. The way he simply flowed to the upbeat Garba beats with joy shining through every movement makes the whole performance even more real and close to the heart.

Bountifully shared on social media, the viral video speaks how music and dance are such great platforms for easе of cultural transition. Ricky’s genuine spirit and love for Indian culture are quite visible, and by accepting and imparting these traditions, he has surely become very dear to the desi fans.

Navratri Dance Sensation

Navratri in itself is dedicated to such auspiciousness and grandeur that everywhere you find nothing but the traditional joyous Garba and Dandiya dances surrounding one of the most hyped-up performances in the Navratri context, that of Ricky Pond’s “Dholida.” His precise moves and energetic performances embody the very spirit of Garba night. The comments section of his post abounds with appreciative comments from fans, who are completely impressed by his ability to understand the subtle nuances of Indian folk dance.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)



This is not the first time Pond has succeeded in charming his Indian audience; he has previously danced to several Indian songs, including many hit numbers from various regional film industries. It is his sincere endeavor over the years to relate to his followers through their culture that his content appears to be utterly special and widely applauded.

Cultural Bridge Through Dance

Ricky Pond’s videos provide a very good example of how art-and, in particular-dance can become the medium through which cultures are bridged. They entertain as well as expose Western audiences to the diversity of Indian cultures. Dancing to the tunes of “Dholida” during the festival called Navratri creates awareness and a sense of unity across the globe.

Because of his uniqueness, he is above being an influencer-he’s now a cultural ambassador. It shows how people from all over the world come together into one community under shared love for music and movement. The overwhelming positive feedback on his Navratri dance speaks volumes about this impact.

Tags: Dholida dancenavratri 2025Ricky Pond

