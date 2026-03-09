Shocking Attack On Rihanna’s Home: 10 Gunshots Fired Toward Her And A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills Mansion While Diamonds Singer Was Inside

Is Rihanna alright? A woman has reportedly been arrested after multiple gunshots were fired toward the Beverly Hills home of pop star Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. Authorities said no injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the shooting at approximately 1:21 p.m. on March 8. Police later confirmed that a 30-year-old suspect allegedly fired several rounds from her vehicle toward the celebrity couple’s residence.

Police Detail Shooting Near Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Residence

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, LAPD spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan de Vera said the suspect discharged multiple rounds while inside her car, directing the shots toward the Beverly Hills property. Despite the gunfire, authorities said no one was injured.

A woman has been arrested after firing gunshots at Rihanna’s home. The singer was home at the time of the incident according to TMZ, but is thankfully safe. (https://t.co/j0xVheJ8ST) pic.twitter.com/5yHJiOSJDc — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 8, 2026

Police radio dispatch indicated that “approximately 10 shots” were fired at the residence. According to the dispatch audio, the shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle positioned across the street from the property’s gate.

Who is The Suspect in Rihanna Shooting Incident?

Following the shooting, the suspect allegedly fled the scene in a white Tesla, driving south on Coldwater Canyon Drive, according to dispatch communications.

Officers searching for the vehicle circulated a description of the suspect over police radio, noting that she had braided hair, was wearing a cream-colored blouse and that the bottom of her vehicle appeared dirty.

Authorities soon located the car and followed it to a shopping center parking lot in Sherman Oaks. Roughly 30 minutes after the initial 911 call, officers arrested the suspect there, according to police radio correspondence reviewed by the Los Angeles Times.

Was Rihanna At Home During Incident?

Reports indicate that Rihanna was inside the residence at the time of the shooting. However, it was not immediately clear whether anyone else was present in the house when the gunfire occurred.

The singer reportedly lives in a colonial-style mansion located in the Post Office neighborhood of Beverly Hills with A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna Home At Beverly Hills Property

The couple share three young children: three-year-old RZA Athleston, two-year-old Riot Rose, and five-month-old Rocki Irish Mayers. Rihanna reportedly purchased the property in December 2020.

The shooting occurred just weeks before A$AP Rocky is set to launch his “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour,” which is scheduled to begin on May 27. The tour supports his first album in eight years, released in January.

Also Read: Vladimir Netflix Series Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch The Twisted Drama Everyone’s Talking About