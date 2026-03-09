Shocking Attack On Rihanna’s Home: 10 Gunshots Fired Toward Her And A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills Mansion While Diamonds Singer Was Inside

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shocking Attack On Rihanna’s Home: 10 Gunshots Fired Toward Her And A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills Mansion While Diamonds Singer Was Inside

Shocking Attack On Rihanna’s Home: 10 Gunshots Fired Toward Her And A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills Mansion While Diamonds Singer Was Inside

Rihanna home firing incident: Shots were fired toward the Beverly Hills residence of global pop icon and rapper A$AP Rocky. Authorities say a 30-year-old woman allegedly fired multiple rounds from a vehicle toward the couple’s home.

Gunshots fired toward Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills home. Photos: X.
Gunshots fired toward Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills home. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 9, 2026 07:45:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shocking Attack On Rihanna’s Home: 10 Gunshots Fired Toward Her And A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills Mansion While Diamonds Singer Was Inside

Is Rihanna alright? A woman has reportedly been arrested after multiple gunshots were fired toward the Beverly Hills home of pop star Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. Authorities said no injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the shooting at approximately 1:21 p.m. on March 8. Police later confirmed that a 30-year-old suspect allegedly fired several rounds from her vehicle toward the celebrity couple’s residence.

Police Detail Shooting Near Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Residence

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, LAPD spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan de Vera said the suspect discharged multiple rounds while inside her car, directing the shots toward the Beverly Hills property. Despite the gunfire, authorities said no one was injured.

You Might Be Interested In

Police radio dispatch indicated that “approximately 10 shots” were fired at the residence. According to the dispatch audio, the shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle positioned across the street from the property’s gate.

Who is The Suspect in Rihanna Shooting Incident?

Following the shooting, the suspect allegedly fled the scene in a white Tesla, driving south on Coldwater Canyon Drive, according to dispatch communications.

Officers searching for the vehicle circulated a description of the suspect over police radio, noting that she had braided hair, was wearing a cream-colored blouse and that the bottom of her vehicle appeared dirty.

Authorities soon located the car and followed it to a shopping center parking lot in Sherman Oaks. Roughly 30 minutes after the initial 911 call, officers arrested the suspect there, according to police radio correspondence reviewed by the Los Angeles Times.

Was Rihanna At Home During Incident?

Reports indicate that Rihanna was inside the residence at the time of the shooting. However, it was not immediately clear whether anyone else was present in the house when the gunfire occurred.

The singer reportedly lives in a colonial-style mansion located in the Post Office neighborhood of Beverly Hills with A$AP Rocky.

 Rihanna Home At Beverly Hills Property

The couple share three young children: three-year-old RZA Athleston, two-year-old Riot Rose, and five-month-old Rocki Irish Mayers. Rihanna reportedly purchased the property in December 2020.

The shooting occurred just weeks before A$AP Rocky is set to launch his “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour,” which is scheduled to begin on May 27. The tour supports his first album in eight years, released in January.

Also Read: Vladimir Netflix Series Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch The Twisted Drama Everyone’s Talking About

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 7:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Beverly Hillsentertainment newshollywood newslos angelesrihannaus news

RELATED News

How Much Did Ricky Martin Charge For Performing In India? Puerto-Rican Singer Breaks The Internet As He Woos Ahmedabad Audience

Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Meet The Influencer Fiancé Of THIS Sportsperson As Their Engagement Is Announced

Massive Chaos Erupts As Jr NTR’s Bengaluru Visit Triggers Fan Frenzy, Escalator Damaged At Hospital; Furious Netizens Say, ‘You Guys Never Learn From Past’

Jana Nayagan Release Date Out Soon? Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Heads For Crucial Censor Review On March 9 Amid Divorce Row- Here’s What We Know

UK07 Rider Latest Health Update, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal in ICU After Livestreaming Car Crash, ‘Let’s Go For Final Drive’

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Calls Short‑Term Oil Spike A ‘Very Small Price To Pay’ Amid Push To Neutralise Iran’s Nuclear Program

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 9 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

Crude Oil Prices Surge Above $100 Per Barrel As Middle East War Disrupts Global Supply

Iran Appoints Mojtaba, Son Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, As New Supreme Leader Following Leadership Transition

Air India, AI Express To Continue Scheduled Services To And From Jeddah, Muscat; 32 Ad-Hoc Non-Scheduled Flights To UAE To Be Operated

Dozens of Trains Cancelled After Fire Breaks Out Near Glasgow Central Station; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames | WATCH

Will Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Become Iran’s Next Supreme Leader? Here’s What Reports Say

Who Are Rahul Alias Faisal Karim Masud And Alamgir Hossain? Two Bangladeshi Suspects Arrested In West Bengal’s Bongaon Over Sharif Osman Hadi’s Murder

Indian Airlines Cancel 279 International Flights Amid Middle East War – Check Out Your Flight Status Inside

Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Daryl Mitchell After Heated Spat In T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

Shocking Attack On Rihanna’s Home: 10 Gunshots Fired Toward Her And A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills Mansion While Diamonds Singer Was Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shocking Attack On Rihanna’s Home: 10 Gunshots Fired Toward Her And A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills Mansion While Diamonds Singer Was Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shocking Attack On Rihanna’s Home: 10 Gunshots Fired Toward Her And A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills Mansion While Diamonds Singer Was Inside
Shocking Attack On Rihanna’s Home: 10 Gunshots Fired Toward Her And A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills Mansion While Diamonds Singer Was Inside
Shocking Attack On Rihanna’s Home: 10 Gunshots Fired Toward Her And A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills Mansion While Diamonds Singer Was Inside
Shocking Attack On Rihanna’s Home: 10 Gunshots Fired Toward Her And A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills Mansion While Diamonds Singer Was Inside

QUICK LINKS