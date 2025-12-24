 ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ Song 2.0: What’s the Controversy, and Why is it Facing Massive Backlash

The newly updated version of Saat Samundar Paar 2.0 via Karthik Aaryan-Ananya Panday’s movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is being criticized for nostalgia, creative selections, and even legal wrangling.​

Disputes over legality and credits

The production company Trimurti Films, which is behind the 1992 movie Vishwatma, has taken legal action against Dharma Productions regarding the remake, claiming the latter has breached copyright and contract terms and is asking for the payment of damages and the setting of a new ban.​

Meanwhile, Rakesh Bakshi, lyricist Anand Bakshi’s son, has raised his voice against the sharing of the lyricist credit by singer‑composer Karan Nawani and his late father, arguing that the new lines fracture the original’s thought continuity.

That song “caused the remake to ‘ruin’ the original.”

Many users on social media say the new version of the song has “ruined” a favorite childhood hit, characterizing it as a gloomy, slow-motion version that takes away the original music’s liveliness and dance vibe.​

The comments “Stop remixing our childhood” and “poore gaane ka satyanaash kar diya” show the frustration of fans who feel Bollywood is relying too much on remixes instead of producing original music.

Kartik-Ananya has been the focus of online trolling

The video that showcases the actors’ on-screen romance and artistic visuals has received a heap of negative comments on X, Instagram, and YouTube as opposed to positive ones.​​

Kartik Aaryan has been mocked by the internet for “remix after remix,” and the song has been compared unfavorably to viral wedding performances; it has been said that audience-created reels are more fun than the official music video.

