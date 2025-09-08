LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sabrina Carpenter advocates for transgender rights during 'Tears' performance at 2025 MTV VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter advocates for transgender rights during 'Tears' performance at 2025 MTV VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter advocates for transgender rights during 'Tears' performance at 2025 MTV VMAs

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 11:49:08 IST

Washington DC [US], September 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter used her debut performance of her song ‘Tears’ during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards to advocate for transgender rights, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The performance took place on an outdoor set that resembled the streets of ’90s New York City. She was joined by drag queens Honey Balenciaga, Symone, Dashaun Wesley, Richie Shazam, Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love, Jonte’ Moaning and Denali as she took inspiration from the song’s music video, which features Colman Domingo dressed in drag.

Dancers also joined her in retro outfits, and male dancers in police uniforms.

As Carpenter and the performers danced on stage, many of the drag queens walked back and forth with picket signs that promoted trans rights. “Protect Trans Rights,” one sign read, while another stated, “In Trans We Trust,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She began her performance in a sparkling outfit with fringe details. Rain then began to fall on the stage as Carpenter and the performers did a choreographed dance.

Carpenter was also nominated for nine awards. She was up for best pop artist, as well as album of the year for Short ‘n Sweet. Additionally, the lead single off of Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend album, “Manchild,” was nominated for video of the year, best pop, best direction, best cinematography, best editing, best visual effects and song of the summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sabrina Carpenter won Best Album for Short n’ Sweet and Best Visual Effects for ‘Manchild’.

Carpenter previously also performed at the VMAs during the 2024 event. At the time, Carpenter sang a medley of her hits “Please Please Please,” “Taste” and “Espresso.” She also won her first VMA during the 2024 awards show in the song of the year category for “Espresso,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2025 VMAs were held at New York’s UBS Arena, while LL Cool J is serving as the event’s host. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: 2025-mtv-video-music-awardsmanchildsabrina carpentershort-n-sweet

RELATED News

"They are known for selflessness, social service…now it's our duty to stand with them": Salman Khan on Punjab flood crisis
Why Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa Skip The 2025 VMAs? The White Lotus Star And Rosé Become Only K-Pop Artists To Win VMA This Year
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Munawar Faruqui Returns, Roasts Contestants ‘My Uncle Had Scooter, Did No Work’
Top Celebrities Who Began as Theatre Actors
Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Shehbaz Badesha Slams Abhishek Bajaj, Calls Him ‘Dumbest Player’ Ever- Here’s Why!

LATEST NEWS

8th Pay Commission Alert: DA Hike Could Be Your Festive Gift!
"Fight between Constitution believers and ideology bad for country's political, social fabric": SP MP Rajeev Rai on VP elections
Hamas ready to negotiate ceasefire terms after Trump's 'last warning': Report
Real Life Panchayat In Delhi? Rekha Gupta’s Husband Spotted Attending A Government Meeting But Here’s What The Rules Say
Is Carlos Alcaraz Single? US Open 2025 Sparks New Rumours On His Relationship Status
Punjab: BSF organises medical camp in flood-hit area of Fazilka district
Donald Trump Caught Chewing Blue Pill At US Open, Experts Reveal Possible Medication Behind Viral Photo
From India to Sri Lanka: Who Rules the Asia Cup?
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf expels CM Gulbar Khan, 11 other lawmakers over party defiance
sitemap newsx test
Sabrina Carpenter advocates for transgender rights during 'Tears' performance at 2025 MTV VMAs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sabrina Carpenter advocates for transgender rights during 'Tears' performance at 2025 MTV VMAs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sabrina Carpenter advocates for transgender rights during 'Tears' performance at 2025 MTV VMAs
Sabrina Carpenter advocates for transgender rights during 'Tears' performance at 2025 MTV VMAs
Sabrina Carpenter advocates for transgender rights during 'Tears' performance at 2025 MTV VMAs
Sabrina Carpenter advocates for transgender rights during 'Tears' performance at 2025 MTV VMAs

QUICK LINKS