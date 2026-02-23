LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sai Pallavi Escapes Mobbed Crowd, Reddit Slams Fans’ ‘Zombie-Like’ Obsession In Shocking Public Frenzy Incident | Watch

Sai Pallavi was forced to flee a mob at Kochi Airport during the Filmfare South Awards as fans ignored personal space. Reddit criticized the “zombie-like” behavior, highlighting the urgent need for stronger crowd control and safety measures for celebrities in public spaces.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 23, 2026 17:52:18 IST

Actor Sai Pallavi arrived in Kochi during the Filmfare South Awards, which caused fans to lose their ability to distinguish between showing appreciation and engaging in public harassment.

The Premam star became trapped in a dangerous situation because Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel could not control the ongoing stream of photographers and people watching her.

The actor known for her graceful movements needed to run to her vehicle because the crowd continued to approach her. People on social media started a firestorm after this incident because they demanded better rules to control how famous people move through public transportation areas.

Sai Pallavi Fan Obsession

The digital discourse surrounding the event has been overwhelmingly critical of the “zombie-like” pursuit displayed by the crowd.



Users on Reddit showed that modern fandoms treat celebrity verbal pleas as unimportant because of their aggressive behavior. Sai Pallavi attempted to create distance from the crowd when she recorded her personal space negotiations, which included her photo pose offer.

The “Malar Miss” star had to run away from danger because people disobeyed her personal space restrictions. People now choose to create content that will go viral instead of behaving decently and following safety rules.

Safety Measures

The security systems used to protect high-profile public figures need urgent improvements because crowd control failed to function at Kerala’s busiest airport during its most critical operational period.

The CISF personnel were unable to control the perimeter because the mob did not pay attention to their verbal warnings. The occurrence at hand represents an actual event because multiple South Indian stars have encountered the same distressing situation during their public appearances.

The increasing occurrence of “mobbing” incidents demonstrates that present security operations cannot protect against the overwhelming number of unauthorized supporters thus requiring airports and event organizers to develop new methods to manage celebrity arrivals in order to avoid potential injuries.

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 5:52 PM IST
QUICK LINKS