LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy

Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy

The Toxic teaser shows Yash’s clean-shaven, vintage look, shocking fans. Behind-the-scenes footage confirms his transformation relied on precise haircuts and beard removal, not CGI. He plays dual roles, Raya and Ticket, promising a gritty, layered gangster drama in post-colonial Goa.

Toxic teaser shows Yash’s clean-shaven
Toxic teaser shows Yash’s clean-shaven

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 23, 2026 16:51:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy

The movie industry has been stirred up because the Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups teaser has been released. The teaser shows Yash undergoing a major transformation into his new character.

Social media platforms started speculating that his clean-shaven, youthful look was created through advanced de-aging technology. The film’s grooming and styling team released a behind-the-scenes reaction video that proves the actual facts about his appearance.

The footage shows that the actor completed a complete physical transformation through his precision-layered haircut and his total beard shavings. Fans who had become used to his KGF character from the past several years now find his dedication to a real “vintage” appearance to be shocking.

You Might Be Interested In

Authentic Grooming and Physical Transformation

The latest findings through viral videos on X (formerly Twitter) show how stylist Alex Vijaykanth conducted his complete authentic grooming process.



The production decided to use an unprocessed natural appearance for their main character instead of applying CGI to show advanced age transformation. Yash needed to eliminate his signature beard, which he had worn since 2018 to create his new look, which included a disheveled hairstyle and complete facial hair removal.

Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy

The decision establishes that the film’s authentic depiction of reality depends on actual physical effects, which create higher expectations for his “out of syllabus” character.

Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy

Narrative Depth through Dual Role Performance

The filmmakers have revealed all details about the film’s structure, which proves that Yash performs two powerful roles. The teaser introduces two distinct characters: the bearded, menacing Raya and the newly revealed, blood-soaked Ticket.

Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy

The official poster for Ticket carries the chilling tagline “Your ‘Ticket’ to Hell,” which indicates a relationship between protagonist and antagonist who share a father-son bond that exists in two different historical periods of post-colonial Goa.

Yash will display his complete range of acting abilities through his dual roles as Raya and Ticket in a dark gangster drama that features complex multiple narrative threads.

Also Read: Sudev Nair’s Dark Transformation As Karmadi In Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Revealed – Fans Shocked By Sinister First Look

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 4:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-7toxic teaserYashYash clean-shaven look

RELATED News

Virosh Wedding Venue: All About Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda’s Ultra-Luxury ITC Mementos, Udaipur Marriage With Dreamy Aravalli Views- Cost Per Night Will Shock You

‘I Will Quit Filmmaking if…’: Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh Defends ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Amid Massive Trolling

Sudev Nair’s Dark Transformation As Karmadi In Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Revealed – Fans Shocked By Sinister First Look

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Bonnie Blue Announces Pregnancy! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

LATEST NEWS

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card to Be Out Soon, Steps to Download and Key Details

Memory Loss, Losing Sight: Rare Form Of Dementia Kills A British Woman At 31, Here Are The Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Hyderabad Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Warning Across Telangana- What Residents Should Know

Who Is Jessica ‘La Negra’ Oseguera González? After Mexican Drug Lord El Mencho’s Killing, His US-Born Daughter Emerges As Successor To Lead CJNG Cartel

Punjab’s Tragedy Caught On CCTV: Man Obsessed With Woman Shoots Her In Broad Daylight In Tarn Taran; ‘She Married Someone Else’

CUET UG 2026: Registration Window Reopens for Eligible Candidates, Direct Link Here

iQOO 15R Set To Launch In India With 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging: Check Specs, Price, And Launch Date

Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy

RMPSU Result 2026 Announced: Direct Download Link at rmpssu.ac.in

Nothing Phone 4a: New ‘Glyph Bar’, 40% Brighter Glow, And UFS 3.1 Storage, Check All Features And Launch Date

Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy
Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy
Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy
Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy

QUICK LINKS