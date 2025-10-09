LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Saif Ali Khan Opens Up: Actor Says People Called His Knife Attack 'Fake', Recalls How Terrible It Felt

Saif Ali Khan Opens Up: Actor Says People Called His Knife Attack ‘Fake’, Recalls How Terrible It Felt

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 9, 2025 13:00:08 IST

Saif Ali Khan Opens Up: Actor Says People Called His Knife Attack ‘Fake’, Recalls How Terrible It Felt

Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan has finally come forward to talk about the knife attack at his Pali Hill residence earlier this year. A brutal knife attack by robbers in Mumbai on actor Saif Ali Khan that slashed open several wounds on the actor’s shoulder has not only been a very horrific thing in terms of shock value but has also kept the public guessing about the unfortunate events that unfolded after it.

The event that carried the child actor to Lilavati Hospital after an attack near his spine took an unexpected turn when, soon after surgery, he was photographed by the media as he walked out of the hospital. 

Hoping to reassure his loved ones around him, the actor inadvertently sparked a social media controversy wherein most users seem to dismiss the entire ordeal as “fake” or a publicity stunt. Today the actor showed his feelings about the painful truth represented in public that people would never understand.

The Decision to Walk: Battling Public Skepticism

The reason for this extreme public reaction that was almost bordering on disbelief was primarily because the actor chose to walk out of the hospital in his own accord. During a recent interview, Saif said his reason for the media spotlight: he felt news was too prying and wanted to symbolically tell his family, fans, and well-wishers that he was okay and there was no need to panic.

Evidently, he had lots of injuries and had gone through an operation, but instead the conscious man walked out of the hospital, refusing to be taken by wheelchair or ambulance-stretcher option even at the insistence of his mother, eminent actress Sharmila Tagore. He accepted he was in pain and admitted being in a condition smeared with blood after the brawl, but he wanted to create an impression that he was fine and in control of himself.

The Realities of a Violent Intrusion

Saif’s attack present or told was far from being fictitious. This incident, an attempted burglary, began when an intruder armed with a knife was found in his son Jeh’s room. With Saif intervening rapidly, a fierce battle ensued with multiple stab wounds inflicted upon him. Doctors confirmed the grievous nature of his injuries, as a piece of the blade was dangerously stuck close to the spine.

The hospital’s Chief Operating Officer was heard saying that the actor “walked in like a lion”; an unfortunate twist, however, was the subsequent public doubt. He opted to avoid any spectacle involving wheelchair usage to his family. Ironically, this choice condemned him to ridicule and speculation.

His extempore comments reveal the fundamental dilemma faced by public figures in trying to control the narrative about their lives when times of genuine distress confront them.

Also Read: Delhi High Court Issues Summons To Shah Rukh Khan’s Production House And Netflix After Sameer Wankhede’s Legal Move

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 12:56 PM IST
Tags: knife attackSaif Ali Khan

