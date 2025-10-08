LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Delhi High Court Issues Summons To Shah Rukh Khan’s Production House And Netflix After Sameer Wankhede’s Legal Move

The Delhi High Court has issued summons to Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix after ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede filed a defamation suit. He claims a new web series portrays him negatively. The case may set a legal precedent on depicting real-life figures.

Delhi High Court Summons Netflix And Red Chillies in Defamation Case by Sameer Wankhede (Pc: X)
Delhi High Court Summons Netflix And Red Chillies in Defamation Case by Sameer Wankhede (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 8, 2025 16:17:26 IST

In a chief legal scenario that attracted the attention of the entertainment world, the Delhi High Court issued summons to Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment and streaming giant Netflix after a defamation suit filed by former officer, NCB Sameer Wankhede.

This is as a result of a new web series that, as alleged by the former NCB officer himself, casts him in a negative, even defamatory light. This has led to examining how to define creative expression in legal terms given the representation of real-life people in fictional frames.

Delhi High Court Summons Netflix: Legal Storm Over Defamation Claim

Sameer Wankhede has been thrown into the spotlight with the high-profile cruise drug case and has now accused the makers of the series of misrepresenting the facts in order to damage his reputation. He has pressed charges of defamation against Shah Rukh Khan’s production house and Netflix for allegedly directing indirect references to him in that content. 

The Delhi High Court issued formal summons to both parties, directing them to respond to the allegations. A bench headed by Justice has directed the respondents to clarify their position over the issue of portrayal and how it could affect the public image of the former NCB officer. The next hearing is likely to be scheduled soon.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Production House Case: Impact on Digital Content

The next chapter in the digital accountability saga has begun. With streaming platforms and production houses stretching every boundary in storytelling, this case is assumed to create precedent for the treatment of real-life personalities in fictional or dramatized representations.

The legal experts suggest this could affect further projects and tighten guidelines on the representation of characters inspired by real events. Shah Rukh Khan’s side has not offered any official comment so far, whereas Netflix maintains that it will cooperate with the legal process.

Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede’s legal counsel reiterated that the portrayal has caused grave emotional and professional injury to their client. The case is likely to be zealously monitored by the entertainment fraternity and legal scholars the country over.

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 4:17 PM IST
QUICK LINKS