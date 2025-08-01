Bigg Boss 19: Premiere Date, Probable Contestants, and Where to Watch | All You Need to Know

Bigg Boss 19 is already creating a lot of buzz among fans. The most popular reality show always comes with more drama, panga, and different contestants. Bigg Boss is one of the renowned shows which already made careers for so many of its contestants. As we often see, its former contestants admit it and thank the reality show for their success. Everyone is hoping that this season will be more exciting and stronger than the previous ones. And waiting for what Salman Khan, the Host of Bigg Boss, will bring for this season. The makers revealed the new logo just last week, and ever since, fans have been getting more hyped.

When Bigg Boss 19 Starts?

Bigg Boss 19 is officially announced to launch on August 24. Yes, only 24 days are left to hear ‘Niyamon ka Ullanghan Kiya Ja Raha Hai’, or reel-worthy dialogues of contestants. This time too, the show will run on the 24/7 OTT platform.

Where Can We Watch Bigg Boss 19?

According to reports, the makers might be changing the format. Bigg Boss usually runs on both Colors TV and JioCinema, and this time it might may stream an hour earlier on JioCinema than on Colors TV.

What Will Be the Duration of Bigg Boss 19?

This season of Bigg Boss 19 is going to be way longer than the previous ones. Previous Bigg Boss seasons usually run for 15 weeks, but according to the reports, this season will go for 20 to 22 weeks. And yes, Salman Khan will return as the host once again.

Who Will be the Contestants?

The Bigg Boss contestants list always creates suspense among the fans. The curiosity to know if your favourite actor or couple is taking part in the show is at a high level. This time, some of the contestants can be ‘The Rebel Kid’ Apoorva Mukhija, Purab Jha, actors Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Munmun Dutta, Ashish Vidyarthi, Faisal Shaikh, and many others are going to be part of the show. But who’s actually going to be in Bigg Boss 19? That will only be clear once the show starts airing. Till now, there’s been no official confirmation about the full contestant list or casting.

Bigg Boss OTT TO Go Off Air

Let us tell you, earlier there was some tension between Banijay Asia and Colors TV regarding the new season of Bigg Boss. And the makers decided to go off air with Bigg Boss OTT. Before this, the show used to come in two different formats, Bigg Boss TV and Bigg Boss OTT. But after talks between both sides, it’s been decided that now there will be only one season, and the separate OTT version won’t come anymore.

So, fans get ready to experience a high level of drama, and ‘Ulanghans’ as Salman Khan is coming with another bombastic Big Boss Season 19.