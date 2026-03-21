Salman Khan Follows Annual Ritual On Eid, Greets Fans With Salim Khan Post Hospital Discharge, Internet Says ‘Good To See Him Back…’

The Eid-ul-Fitr holiday celebration brought two simultaneous festivities to the Khan household because veteran screenwriter Salim Khan returned from his medical treatment to their home.

Salman Khan used social media to post an emotional moment that showed his father welcoming numerous guests from their Galaxy Apartments balcony.

The experienced writer maintained his balance while he received public affection through his wheelchair appearance. The 89-year-old man confirmed his health condition to his dedicated followers who had watched his medical progress throughout the previous week.

Salim Khan Health Recovery and Medical Procedure

The veteran screenwriter’s recent hospitalization at Lilavati Hospital was triggered by a minor brain hemorrhage. Medical professionals, led by Dr. Jalil Parkar, used digital subtraction angiography (DSA) to examine the patient’s vascular condition without performing surgical procedures.

The patient began his hospital stay with hypertension and required temporary ventilator assistance in the intensive care unit but finally reached a state of health that permitted his discharge from the hospital.

The family has emphasized that his recovery is a gradual process that depends on his age, yet the absence of major surgical intervention remains a significant positive in his overall health recovery journey.

Salman Khan’s Eid Celebration and Fan Gratitude

The Salman Khan Eid celebration turned from a typical holiday celebration into an elaborate display of gratitude dedicated to his “Salmaniacs” fans and his supporters.

The actor shared his father’s homecoming video to demonstrate his family’s private celebration as a public display of gratitude toward their fans while he performed a traditional gesture of respect to those who supported them during their father’s health emergency.







The family showed solidarity with their siblings Sohail and Arpita because their most significant Eid present was Salim Khan returning to his main family home.

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