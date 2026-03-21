LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka F-16 jet bts canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba karnataka F-16 jet bts canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba karnataka F-16 jet bts canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba karnataka F-16 jet bts canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka F-16 jet bts canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba karnataka F-16 jet bts canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba karnataka F-16 jet bts canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba karnataka F-16 jet bts canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan Follows Annual Ritual On Eid, Greets Fans With Salim Khan Post Hospital Discharge, Internet Says ‘Good To See Him Back…’

Salman Khan Follows Annual Ritual On Eid, Greets Fans With Salim Khan Post Hospital Discharge, Internet Says ‘Good To See Him Back…’

Salman Khan marked Eid with an emotional moment as his father, Salim Khan, returned home after hospitalization. The 89-year-old, recovering from a minor brain hemorrhage, greeted fans from his balcony. His steady recovery and family’s gratitude made the celebration deeply special.

Salman Khan Celebrates Eid as Salim Khan Returns Home After Hospital Discharge
Salman Khan Celebrates Eid as Salim Khan Returns Home After Hospital Discharge

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 21, 2026 23:32:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Salman Khan Follows Annual Ritual On Eid, Greets Fans With Salim Khan Post Hospital Discharge, Internet Says ‘Good To See Him Back…’

The Eid-ul-Fitr holiday celebration brought two simultaneous festivities to the Khan household because veteran screenwriter Salim Khan returned from his medical treatment to their home.

Salman Khan used social media to post an emotional moment that showed his father welcoming numerous guests from their Galaxy Apartments balcony.

The experienced writer maintained his balance while he received public affection through his wheelchair appearance. The 89-year-old man confirmed his health condition to his dedicated followers who had watched his medical progress throughout the previous week.

You Might Be Interested In

Salim Khan Health Recovery and Medical Procedure

The veteran screenwriter’s recent hospitalization at Lilavati Hospital was triggered by a minor brain hemorrhage. Medical professionals, led by Dr. Jalil Parkar, used digital subtraction angiography (DSA) to examine the patient’s vascular condition without performing surgical procedures.

The patient began his hospital stay with hypertension and required temporary ventilator assistance in the intensive care unit but finally reached a state of health that permitted his discharge from the hospital.

The family has emphasized that his recovery is a gradual process that depends on his age, yet the absence of major surgical intervention remains a significant positive in his overall health recovery journey.

Salman Khan’s Eid Celebration and Fan Gratitude

The Salman Khan Eid celebration turned from a typical holiday celebration into an elaborate display of gratitude dedicated to his “Salmaniacs” fans and his supporters.

The actor shared his father’s homecoming video to demonstrate his family’s private celebration as a public display of gratitude toward their fans while he performed a traditional gesture of respect to those who supported them during their father’s health emergency.



The family showed solidarity with their siblings Sohail and Arpita because their most significant Eid present was Salim Khan returning to his main family home.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babulal to Dhurandhar 2’s Biggest TWIST: Why Is Rakesh Bedi Winning Massive Applause and Stealing the Spotlight?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: eid celebrationSalim Khan healthsalman khan

RELATED News

Who Is Madhurjeet Sarghi? Meet The Lesser Known Actress Playing Ranveer Singh aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s Mother In Dhurandhar 2

Where Was Deepika Padukone? Actress’ Absence At Dhurandhar 2 Screening Triggers Massive Online Backlash; Netizens Say, ‘She Stood With JNU ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 34 India Release: Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ Viral Pakistani Series Stream Today? Check When, Where And How To Watch

BTS Returns With A Bang In Seoul Concert: K- Pop’s First Group Performance In 3 Years Streams BTS ARIRANG LIVE on Netflix In HD, Fans Say ‘Stage Kings Return’

Amid Roaring Success, Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Canada Goes Wrong As Cops Intervene After Theatre Screen Vandalised, Watch

LATEST NEWS

Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?

‘Bomb Mumbai And Delhi If America Attacks Us’: Ex-Pakistan Envoy Abdul Basit’s Viral Threat Against India Raises Alarm

Govt Boosts LPG Supply: States To Receive 50% Of Pre-Crisis Gas, Additional 20% Allocation From March 23

Who Was Bilal Arif Salafi? LeT Commander Shot And Stabbed To Death In Muridke Shortly After Eid Prayers, Horrific Video Surfaces Online

Who Is M.K. Stalin? DMK Patriarch, Karunanidhi’s Political Heir, And Incumbent CM Faces Crucial Electoral Test Against NDA And TVK In Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Hatia UNO MMS Row: Bangladesh Officer’s Obscene 29-Second Leaked Video Goes Viral, But There’s A Shocking Twist- What Really Happened?

IPL 2026: Shocking! Former CSK Star Proposes Salary Cut for KKR All-Rounder Cameron Green

MS Dhoni Set for IPL 2026 Farewell? Robin Uthappa Makes Massive Prediction Ahead of CSK’s First Game

Karnataka Horror: Government Officer Dies by Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Senior In Video: ‘God And Law Will Punish Him’

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Tops India’s Power Utility Rankings Again, Secures No.1 Spot For Second Year

Salman Khan Follows Annual Ritual On Eid, Greets Fans With Salim Khan Post Hospital Discharge, Internet Says ‘Good To See Him Back…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Salman Khan Follows Annual Ritual On Eid, Greets Fans With Salim Khan Post Hospital Discharge, Internet Says ‘Good To See Him Back…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Salman Khan Follows Annual Ritual On Eid, Greets Fans With Salim Khan Post Hospital Discharge, Internet Says ‘Good To See Him Back…’
Salman Khan Follows Annual Ritual On Eid, Greets Fans With Salim Khan Post Hospital Discharge, Internet Says ‘Good To See Him Back…’
Salman Khan Follows Annual Ritual On Eid, Greets Fans With Salim Khan Post Hospital Discharge, Internet Says ‘Good To See Him Back…’
Salman Khan Follows Annual Ritual On Eid, Greets Fans With Salim Khan Post Hospital Discharge, Internet Says ‘Good To See Him Back…’

QUICK LINKS